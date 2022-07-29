Hulu's Not Okay Trailer Starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien Released

Hulu has released the trailer for Not Okay, the upcoming black comedy starring Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch. In the film, Deutch will play an absolutely terrible person who wanted to get famous at all costs -- until she gets what she wants and figures out what a bad idea that is. Directed by Quinn Shephard, Not Okay follows Danni Sanders (Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and – worst of all – no followers. She fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout, but when a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined.

Trapped with the lie, Danni "returns" a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams, Colin (O'Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it's only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.

You can see the trailer below.

status: not okay 💙

mood: not okay 🤍

trailer: not okay ❤️#notokaymovie july 29 on @hulu pic.twitter.com/IEJf20edo1 — Not Okay (@NotOkayFilm) July 21, 2022

The trailer does little to hide that "twist," likely suggesting that Danni is outed pretty quickly as a fraud. Deutch delivers a pretty on-the-nose "be careful what you wish for" straight to camera, after all, which leaves little doubt that this movie will be less about following her glamorous post-lies life, and more about examining the way social media loves to judge people based on their worst day -- and destroy them for it.

Not Okay will be the second time Deutch and O'Brien's have worked together, after sharing the screen earlier this year for the organized crime movie The Outfit. In the geek space, O'Brien is best known for Teen Wolf and the Maze Runner franchise. Deutch, who starred in Zombieland: Double Tap, actually had an uncredited role in The Amazing Spider-Man early in her career, but is kind of geek royalty: her mother is Lea Thompson, star of the Back to the Future trilogy.

Not Okay will debut on Hulu on July 29th.