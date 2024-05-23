Dove Cameron Starring in New Prime Video Thriller Series Obsession

Dove Cameron is a singer and actor known for an array of projects ranging from Disney's Live and Maddie and Descendants to television shows like Agents of SHIELD and Schmigadoon!. Soon, the star will be returning to TV in Prime Video's new thriller series, Obsession, which is based on Catherine Ryan Howard's international best-selling novel, 56 Days. Cameron will be playing opposite Avan Jogia, who is best known for Victorious and Zombieland: Double Tap. You can read a description of Obsession below:

"Obsession follows Oliver (Jogia) and Ciara (Cameron), who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast, and dangerously hard. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver's apartment to find an unidentified body-brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him? Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers' affair in the past, the series is both a unique crime story and a riveting, erotic, psychological thriller."

Obsession is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Atomic Monster, and will be written and executive-produced by Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher. James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett are also executive producing via Atomic Monster with Danielle Bozzone overseeing the series for the company while Catherine Ryan Howard is set to serve as co-executive producer.

Cameron played Mal in Disney's Descendants, Descendants 2, and Descendents 3. A fourth movie titled Descendants: The Rise of Red is set to hit Disney+ in July. The movie is set to see the return of some exciting faces in Disney's history, including Brandy as Cinderella. However, Cameron is not expected to appear in the film. Here's how Disney is describing the upcoming movie:

"Descendants: The Rise of Red follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella's perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red's mother down her villainous path."

"In addition to Malia Baker, who plays Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming, the film stars a new ensemble of VKs and legacy characters, including Brandy as Cinderella, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, Dara Reneé as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Young Hook, Peder Lindell as Morgie, Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter. China Anne McClain is back as fan-favorite Uma and the new principal at Auradon Prep. Melanie Paxson also reprises her role as Fairy Godmother."

Stay tuned for more updates about Obsession.