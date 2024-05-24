The Boys Star Talks Working With Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Season 4

We're just a couple of weeks away from the return of The Boys, Prime Video's violent and highly successful superhero adaptation. The ensemble cast of Season 4 of The Boys contains multiple new cast members, including The Walking Dead and Supernatural's Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a mysterious role. While we'll still have to wait a little while to see Morgan in action on The Boys, it sounds like he fits into the show's tapestry well. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Quaid spoke about working with Morgan on the upcoming movie Nowhere Men, as well as on Season 4 of The Boys.

"It's like a two-hander. It reminds me of a lot of movies from the '70s about two unlikely people bonding and doing something together," Quaid explained. "Jeffrey Dean was someone they were thinking about, and I'm like, 'I've worked with him technically twice''; we're both in Rampage together from forever ago. I don't think we ever saw each other on that set, but then he showed up on The Boys, and, god, he is just such a standup guy."

Who Is Jeffrey Dean Morgan Playing on The Boys?

Morgan's character in Season 4 of The Boys has yet to be confirmed, with fans speculating everything from Tek Knight to Monkey. Others members of The Boys' cast have also played coy about the significance Morgan will have in the world of the show.

"I don't know how much can be revealed about that character," Black Noir actor Nathan Mitchell previously explained. "But I think the cool thing about this show is we're always going in different directions and showing you different storylines and different characters in ways you wouldn't expect, so I think that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is going to play a role that stays with fans for a long time."

What Is The Boys Season 4 About?

In Season Four of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Season 4 of The Boys will premiere on June 13th exclusively on Prime Video.