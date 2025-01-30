HBO Drops Teaser for Final Season of Righteous Gemstones (And Gives a Premiere Date)

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 is just a few weeks away, and the trailer is here to help fans feel the spirit. The comedy series is coming to an end after this last installment, and from the looks of it, it’s going out with a bang. It promises more drama within the televangelist family — particularly the siblings as they struggle for supremacy now that they have wrestled control of their empire away from their father. However, at the end of the day it looks like the Gemstones are unsettled by seeing their patriarch in retirement. The season premieres on Sunday, March 9th at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

The new trailer shows all the ways the Gemstone siblings are enjoying their newfound freedom, and all the flamboyant new outfits they’re wearing in the process. There are definitely some stories to wrap up and new ones to explore, but it looks like this final season will also take a retrospective tone, with the kids uncertain of how to move forward without their father. The official logline even seems to confirm this.

“The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work,” it reads. “Despite constant bickering, Gemstone family ties run deep, and this season, the family’s codependence is tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past.”

Series creator and writer Danny McBride returns as Jesse Gemstone, along with Adam Devine as his brother Kelvin and Edi Patterson as their sister Judy. Their father, Eli Gemstone is played by John Goodman. Many other main cast members are reutning this year, including Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman and Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers.

McBride confirmed that The Righteous Gemstones was ending with Season 4 just last week in a statement published by Variety. ““The Lord spoke to me and said it’s time to wrap this sucker up,” he said. “The story this season made the themes, ideas, and characters in The Righteous Gemstones feel whole and complete. I have loved every second of working with this team for the past eight years, and there are some incredible payoffs, twists, and turns in store over the course of this wild final season.”

Some fans are disappointed, as McBride has previously said he believed this show could go on for many years. In 2019, he told Polygon that he would continue expanding the Gemstone family and putting them into more and more depraved situations for as long as possible. It’s unclear if the comedian changed his mind, or simply ran up against an obstacle he couldn’t conquer.

Whatever the case, The Righteous Gemstones has already cemented its place as a masterpiece, and the final season is expected to wrap the story up. It premieres on Sunday, March 9th at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max, and previous seasons are streaming now on Max.