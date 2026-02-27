Game of Thrones Sparks A New Controversy With A Major Change From The Books (For The Better)

No major adaptation is without a few controversies when it comes to ‘staying true’ to the source material, but few franchises have courted them like Game of Thrones. Having divided fans of both George R. R. Martin’s novels and the TV series right up to its shocking series finale, it seemed the lesson had been learned with the latest foray into Westeros, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The series received notable praise from the very beginning for its adherence to Martin’s original book, something said to be a main priority by showrunner Ira Parker. And while The Hedge Knight introduced several mysteries and unanswered questions the show (mostly) honors, one dramatic change to George R. R. Martin’s original novel has once again sparked debate over a potentially massive change to GoT canon.

A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms’ Twist is Not What George R.R. Martin Wrote

With all the initial secrets revealed, and Baelor Targaryen reduced to ashes, the season finale still had one major question to answer: how would Dunk and Egg’s relationship continue, if at all? A much-changed Maekar Targaryen (Sam Spruell) extends an offer that would have seemed a dream come true to Dunk just a few episodes earlier. To be trained in knightly fighting, take a royal prince as his squire, and live a life of luxury at Summerhall. And yet Dunk refuses, having had “enough of princes.”

Eventually realizing Egg’s future might be at stake, Dunk offers a chance for the young princeling to escape the toxic environment of the Targaryen family home, and squire in the traveling fashion that he did, at Ser Arlan’s side. After initially dismissing the proposal, Maekar undergoes a change of heart of his own, sending Egg to serve Dunk. And that is precisely how the events unfold in the closing of Martin’s first novella.

That is, until the last moments of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ finale explicitly changes the book’s story to insert a completely new scene. Revealing Maekar never consented to the plan, and Egg escaped despite his father’s wishes. A decision which is already dividing fans online, while creating potential plot holes for the fugitive prince.

The Truth: Maekar Doesn’t Actually Give Egg ‘Permission’ To Squire For Dunk in The Book

Unlike many other Game of Thrones changes to canon, the creative decision at play in The Hedge Knight‘s final scene is set firmly in a ‘gray area’ of the story. Rather than depicting events from the novel differently, changing dialogue, or omitting scenes entirely, this insight is technically depicting events that must have, or could have occurred. Not altering the events of this or any upcoming stories, but showing scenes that Martin chose not to.

So where some fans of the novellas might claim that ‘Maekar gave Egg permission’ in the original novel, the facts aren’t as clear-cut. Dunk’s proposal is the same in both book and TV show, and Maekar’s lack of enthusiasm is also maintained. But any idea of permission being explicitly granted is refuted by Martin’s writing, as presented in the novella itself:

Clearly readers can accept that Egg is telling the truth (which might be questionable, given his own habits). But even based on the book alone, the theory that Egg might have defied his father’s wishes and joined Dunk is also impossible to refute. It’s no surprise that Parker has gone on record to say this change to Egg’s story will be explored in future seasons, as an added element, not a changed one, necessarily.

Unlike Most Game of Thrones Controversies, This Change Makes The Story Better

For many, the immediate dislike for this change will be the perceived knock to Maekar’s growth, assumed to have occurred in the book, but not witnessed. But Maekar’s added line of dialogue for the TV series must be examined, for how it changes the perception of Maekar’s ‘order’ in the first place.

Dunk’s point that Daeron and Aerion show what can come of the best Targaryen boys is well delivered, which is likely why Maekar then reveals his true reason for apprehension, saying: “He’s my last son.” It’s a powerful fear and motivation hinted at for Spruell’s depiction of the character. At once communicating the fear of letting his son leave, and the fear of him remaining with his family. But if Maekar is not ready to let his last son go, then the show’s suggestion that Egg makes that decision changes everything—for the better.

Wherever the future tales of The Hedge Knight may go, the show has made it clear: Egg’s decision to leave his family and learn the truth of the world at Dunk’s side is his decision, and his alone. And for a character who immediately won over audiences with his confidence, his rebellious spirit, and clear sense of right and wrong, this step forward makes perfect sense. Rather than a future chosen by Dunk and reluctantly granted by Maekar, it is now one chosen by Egg and ultimately accepted by a matured father.

Even if all the show’s events continue exactly as they occur in Martin’s books, Egg’s agency within them now adds new weight to the story. It’s an education chosen despite his blood, which is the entire point of The Hedge Knight, after all.

