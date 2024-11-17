HBO’s Green Lantern Series Adds Never Have I Ever Star

The upcoming HBO drama Lanterns continues to expand its stellar lineup with the addition of Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan in a significant recurring role. The series, which reimagines DC’s iconic Green Lantern mythology, has already secured an impressive ensemble, including Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, and Garret Dillahunt, reports Deadline.

The eight-episode series, crafted by the creative team of Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, follows an intriguing narrative centered on two cosmic peacekeepers. The story tracks novice Green Lantern John Stewart (Pierre) and veteran officer Hal Jordan (Chandler) as they become entangled in an enigmatic earthbound investigation following a murder in America’s heartland.

Jagannathan will portray a character named Zoe, described as “effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. She is every bit as composed and cunning of the influential men around her.” According to the trade, she may serve as a romantic interest for John Stewart’s character, while Macdonald’s Sheriff Kerry is set to be paired with Chandler’s Hal Jordan. Dillahunt rounds out the cast as William Macon, characterized as a modern cowboy.

The production boasts significant creative firepower behind the scenes. Emmy-nominee Mundy, known for True Detective: Night Country and Ozark, serves as showrunner. Emmy-winner Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) and Eisner Award recipient King (Mister Miracle, Supergirl) are co-writing and executive producing. Director James Hawes will helm the first two episodes.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, spoke highly of the project, stating at the series’ announcement, “We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s Green Lantern. As part of James [Gunn] and Peter’s [Safran] vision for the DC Universe, this first new live-action series will mark an exciting new era.”

The series is a collaborative effort between HBO, Warner Bros Television, and DC Studios. Jagannathan’s casting was facilitated by the recurring nature of her role, allowing her to balance this project with her regular series position on Onyx Collective’s forthcoming Hulu comedy Deli Boys, according to Deadline. The actress recently appeared in Apple’s Wolfs. A premiere date for Lanterns has not yet been announced.