Lanterns TV Series Casts Hal Jordan’s Potential Love Interest

Kelly Macdonald is the newest addition to HBO’s Lanterns series, and she may be playing the love interest for Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan. Lanterns is a live-action adaptation of DC’s Green Lanterns headlined by Kyle Chandler as veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan, and Aaron Pierre as the new recruit on the block, John Stewart. Macdonald is no stranger to HBO, having starred as Margaret Thompson on Boardwalk Empire during its run on the premium network. She earned an Emmy nomination for the role, and won an Emmy for her performance in the BBC TV movie The Girl in the Café.

Deadline reports Kelly Macdonald is playing Sheriff Kerry, who is “a no-nonsense woman deeply devoted to her family and close-knit town. Her resilience, shaped by a complex past that’s hardened her resolve, anchors her when the community’s secrets begin to surface.” Sheriff Kerry is believed to be a romantic love interest for Chandler’s Hal Jordan, who has been linked to Carol Ferris in the comics. However, it doesn’t appear that Macdonald is portraying a live-action version of Carol Ferris.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The Green Lantern show has been compared to True Detective as far as the vibe that the creatives are going for.

Chris Mundy (Ozark, True Detective: Night Country) is the showrunner for Lanterns, with Mundy co-writing alongside Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and DC comic writer Tom King. King is an Eisner Award winner for his work on Batman and Mister Miracle, and his Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is being adapted into a feature film starring Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon).

Along with Boardwalk Empire and The Girl in the Café, Kelly Macdonald’s resume also includes the British comedy horror film The Radleys and the Netflix thriller series Department Q.

Lanterns is a part of the new DC Universe being built by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The first project under the studio to make it to fans is the adult-animated series Creature Commandos, which has a premiere date of December 5th on Max. It will be followed by the Superman feature film directed by Gunn and starring David Corenswet. Future projects on HBO/Max include Season 2 of Peacemaker and an Amanda Waller solo series.