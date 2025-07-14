HBO’s Harry Potter TV series will be here quicker than you can say “Accio!” The HBO Original television series, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved books, has officially started production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, UK. HBO also revealed the first look at actor Dominic McLaughlin as the eponymous Boy Who Lived, and announced that first-year students of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — including Alastair Stout’s Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton’s Hermione Granger — will take their first steps into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter when the series premieres in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Francesca Gardiner, a writer-producer on HBO’s Succession, serves as showrunner of Harry Potter. Gardiner is executive producing the series from Rowling’s Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television, with Rowling serving as executive producer with Neil Blair (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Ruth Kenley-Letts (C.B. Strike) for Brontë; David Heyman, producer of the eight-movie Harry Potter saga, is executive producing via Heyday Films.

Photograph by Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Along with the Harry Potter premiere date, HBO announced Monday that new additions to the cast include Rory Wilmot (FBI: International) as Neville Longbottom, newcomer Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey (Sherlock) as Flying instructor Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones) as wandmaker wizard Garrick Ollivander.

TOP ROW: RORY WILMOT (LEFT), AMOS KITSON (RIGHT)

BOTTOM ROW: LOUISE BREALEY (LEFT), ANTON LESSER (RIGHT)

They join a cast that includes John Lithgow as Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Transfiguration professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Potions Master Severus Snape, Nick Frost as groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, Paul Whitehouse as caretaker Argus Filch, and Luke Thallon as Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher Quirinus Quirrell.

Other first-years include Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown of Hogwarts, with Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy of Slytherin and Johnny Flynn as his father, the Death Eater Lucius Malfoy. Rounding out the cast are Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby as Harry’s abusive aunt and uncle, the Dursleys.

With production underway, HBO announced department heads include Adriano Goldman (The Crown) as Director of Photography; Hair and Makeup Designer Cate Hall (Churchill); Stunt Coordinator Paul Herbert (Game of Thrones); SFX Supervisor Mark Holt (Barbie); Production Designer Mara LePere-Schloop (Interview With the Vampire); Set Decorator Naomi Moore (Deadpool & Wolverine); Creature Effects Design Supervisor John Nolan (Jurassic World Dominion); VFX Supervisor Alexis Wajsbrot (Spider-Man: No Way Home); VFX Producer Dom Sidoli (Wonka); and previously announced Oscar-winning Costume Designer Holly Waddington (Poor Things).

Harry Potter premieres in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.