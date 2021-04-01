Head of the Class Reboot Ordered to Series by HBO Max

✖

It's been nearly a year since the launch of HBO Max, and the streaming service has already brought some buzzworthy TV series and movies to the mainstream. According to a new report, a reboot of Head of the Class will soon be among them. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Head of the Class, which hails from writers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen (American Vandal, Paradise PD) and executive producer Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Ted Lasso), has officially gotten a series order from HBO Max. The series will be a multi-camera comedy, much like the original ABC series that ran from 1986 to 1991.

Head of the Class follows a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge: a teacher, played by Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

The cast also includes Jorge Diaz (East Los High), Jolie Hoang Rappaport (HBO's Watchmen), Gavin Lewis (Little Fires Everywhere), Dior Goodjohn (The Unicorn), Brandon Severs (Diary of a Future President), Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall (Syfy's Happy!). Christa Miller (Cougar Town, Scrubs) guest stars.

Pocha and Cohen wrote the pilot and will executive produce with Lawrence and Doozer's Jeff Ingold. Lisa Katzer of Doozer is a co-EP. Phill Lewis directed the pilot.

Head of the Class is just one of several recognizable franchises making its way to HBO Max, with reboots or revivals of Pretty Little Liars, Gossip Girl, Tiny Toons, and Clone High also in the works for the streamer. Beyond that, there are set to be multiple spinoffs of major franchises, including the Scooby-Doo spinoff Velma, the Dune spinoff Dune: The Sisterhood, and the DC Comics-inspired series Peacemaker, Gotham PD, Green Lantern, Harley Quinn, and Strange Adventures.

"I'm really pleased with where we are with HBO Max," AT&T CEO John Stankey said in an interview late last year. "We're actually ahead of plan. We think it's a great way to penetrate the market faster and quicker... It's a good example of the kind of approach to the markets we're trying to drive and it's going to build our engagement."