New Hell Den Animated Series Combines Robot Chicken, MST3K, and Beavis and Butthead Into One Crazy Show

There’s a lot of shows to choose from these days, but odds are you haven’t encountered a show quite like Hell Den. The new animated series is being developed by Shout! Studios and Dr. God for the streaming platform DrinkTV, and puts you in the shoes of a 12-year old named Andrew. That might not sound all that thrilling, but Andrew is one of the few left in this post-uber-apocalypse world that has electricity, a VCR, and a full liquor cabinet, and that’s why his place becomes home base for a variety of crazy characters in this unique animated series.

Hell Den mixes original animation and re-dubbed cartoons to create a blend of social satire, musical parody, and absurdist humor. While the series very much homages old cartoons, the commentary is all original, with the show being described as taking a shot of Robot Chicken, adding a splash of Beavis and Butthead, and finishing things off with a pour of Mystery Science Theater 3000.

“Hell Den is a project that we’ve all been dying to make for years. As animation fans, we’ve always wanted to use our improv skills to reimagine classic cartoons. It’s something we would do in our homes or at comedy festivals late at night just to make each other laugh. Now we get to make other people laugh at our late night psychosis on DrinkTV…which makes us very happy.”

Andrew will find himself hanging out with characters like Kenneth, a moody fellow who is also the Fifth Horseman of the Apocalypse, as well as a Cyborg, an alien, a Giant, and more. You can check out the official description for Hell Den below.

“The six episode-series takes place after an Uber-Apocalypse wipes out civilization where one kid miraculously survives: 12-year-old Andrew. His house still has electricity, a working television, a VCR, and his deceased parent’s fully stocked bar which draws a few curious apocalypse-creators to his door. There’s Kenneth, the moody Fifth Horseman of the Apocalypse; BET-C, a sympathetic but volatile mutant cyborg; Fleek, a sleazy alcoholic alien; and Giants, a ponderous giant. Together, they break into the liquor cabinet and join Andrew to watch twisted cartoons… because destroying the world is hard work.”

Shout! Studios’ Jordan Fields adds: “With Hell Den Dr. God has earned its place in the NSFW comedy constellation, and we’re grateful that Drink TV not only appreciated their unhinged humor but invited it. When making a sketch comedy series with your best friends, you expect to have fun. What you don’t expect is to have a group of experienced creative DrinkTV executives who can handle their liquor like 1940s Hollywood movie tycoons.”

“Not much goes together better than a few drinks and a few laughs with friends. We’re big fans of Dr. God’s uniquely twisted brand of comedy, and we’re excited to premiere Hell Den on DrinkTV,” says Chris Burke, Co-Founder, DrinkTV. “As soon as we watched the concept trailer we were excited to commission a series. As fans, we really wanted to see where they’d go with it, and they did not disappoint! As the go-to streaming destination for drinks-themed content, we just didn’t think DrinkTV’s programming lineup would be complete without a post-apocalyptic dystopian animated series featuring aliens and robots enjoying martinis and watching old cartoons. Thankfully, Dr. God and Shout! Studios have helped us check that box with style.”

Hell Den is produced by Shout! Studios, Dr. God Productions, and Rafael Raffaele Entertainment. The show is created, written, and directed by Dr. God with showrunner Neil Garguilo, and is executive produced by Sean Cowhig, Neil Garguilo, Brian James O’Connell, David Park, Justin Ware, Richard Foos, Garson Foos, Bob Emmer, and Jordan Fields.

Original Animation is provided by Matt Kiel. The show will also feature guest stars like Derek Mears (Swamp Thing / Friday The 13th), Brett Davern (Awkward. / The Brett Davern Show), Mo Collins (Fear The Walking Dead / F is for Family), and Emma Fitzpatrick (Significant Mother / The Social Network).

Hell Den will air on DrinkTV exclusively which is available on DrinkTV.com, Roku, AppleTV, iOS and Android devices. For $2.99/month or $29.99/year, subscribers will have access to this exclusive content and various programming celebrating all the best in drinks culture, including brand new projects.