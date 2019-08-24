Disney+ High School Musical TV Series Trailer Released

When Disney+ finally launches in just a couple of months, fans of Disney’s beloved High School Musical franchise will get the opportunity to return to the song and dance they love so much. One of the first original projects for the upcoming streaming service is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and it will be available on the same day as the service itself. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until November to get your first glimpse of the series.

The first episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was screened for audiences at the D23 Expo on Friday night, following the Disney+ panel. If you’re not attending the convention, there’s no need to worry, as Disney has released the debut trailer for the series online. You can check it out in the video above.

The series is an ultra-meta look at the High School Musical franchise that sees a new group of students at the forefront. A group of teenagers at East High are attempting to put on a production of High School Musical for their winter project. This show will be shot like a documentary, following the students as they struggle to get everything put together.

“Doing theater is all about finding your tribe,” creator and showrunner Tim Federle told PEOPLE. “I can’t wait till the world meets the crazy-talented new tribe of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

“There aren’t a lot of writers who get to launch a new streaming platform like Disney+,” Federle added. “It’s a privilege to create a love letter to fans of the original High School Musical movies while also making an irreverent, feel-good musical for a new generation.”

The High School Musical series stars Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Kate Reinders, and Frankie A. Rodriguez, all charged with ushering in a new generation of the High School Musical story.

“We are truly excited about this extremely talented cast and the fresh and contemporary take on this globally beloved franchise,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content for Disney+. “From the music and dance, to the characters and hilarious meta references, there is something here for fans of the originals, as well as people who are new to East High. It’s going to be an unforgettable viewing experience for Disney+ subscribers.”

Disney+ will be available to customers in the United States, Canada, and The Netherlands on November 12th.