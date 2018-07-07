8 Hilarious TV Bloopers You’ll Want to Keep Watching

The only thing that can make your favorite TV shows better are the hilarious bloopers and outtakes that emerge from set.

NBC’s Parks and Recreation, for example, was notorious for having some of the most outrageous bloopers of any sitcom.

Partially due to Chris Pratt’s unfiltered sense of humor, numerous outtakes from the series have found their way onto YouTube, giving fans endless laughs.

PEOPLE recently put together a list of some of the funniest bloopers around, and we have adapted that list below.

Scroll down for some great outtakes that will have you cackling with laughter!

(Warning: Some Clips Feature NSFW Language)

GAME OF THRONES

Game of Thrones is one of the most intense and graphic shows on television.

Based on this season six blooper reel, however, it’s also one of the funniest. Well, behind the scenes anyway.

The Office

The Office more than proved that it was worthy of going down in history as one of the greatest sitcoms ever.

Its legacy is due (at least in part) to the cast’s ability to improvise, which led to many great scenes and even more hilarious bloopers.

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

Orange is the New Black may have some deeply emotional moments, but it also has an arsenal of great humor.

If you haven’t gotten your fill of laughs from the Netflix original series, then make sure to check out the above blooper reel from season three.

SEINFELD

Everyone has a favorite Seinfeld episode, as it is easily one of the top 5 greatest sitcoms of all-time.

In addition to all the hilarity it crammed into each weekly half-hour, the show also had some side-splitting bloopers as well.

MODERN FAMILY

For nine seasons, the Dunphy and Prichett families have been making us laugh out loud on Modern Family.

Behind the scenes, as it turns out, they are constantly making each other laugh out loud as well.

FRIENDS

Friends was a beloved sitcom that launched its cast into A-list stardom, and has continued to generate revenue.

Additionally, it left behind some bloopers that will have fans from all generations rolling with laughter.

SCANDAL

Scandal is certainly not the first show would think of when you hear the word “bloopers.”

However, Kerry Washington and the rest of the cast definitely had their fair share of hilarious ones.

THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been making audiences laugh since 2003, and therefore has a wealth of bloopers at the ready.

In honor of her 2,500th show back in 2017, the comedian-turned-actress-turned-talk-show-host shared some of the best.