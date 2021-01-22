Eli Roth's History of Horror Renewed for Season 3 by AMC

✖

After two seasons of Eli Roth's History of Horror, it's clear that fans are more passionate than ever to learn about the storied history of beloved subgenres of horror, as AMC has confirmed that it is developing a third season of the series. The debut season premiered back in 2018, covering a variety of topics tackling the evolution of famous monsters and formulas in the world of horror, enlisting the help of a variety of authorities on the subject to open up about the legacies of such figures. AMC notes that the third season is expected to debut later this year.

"I’m beyond thrilled to continue this incredible deep dive into horror history with all of these legends, rising stars, and fans," Roth shared in a statement. "I’m so thankful to all those who have to come together to celebrate and catalog the genre we love in a show that will play for generations to come. We’ve had the most amazing discussions, and so many older films are being rediscovered through the show and its accompanying podcast. Thank you to AMC, Shudder, my incredible producers, and all the contributors and fans who supported us. We want to make Season Three our deepest and darkest yet.”

Per press release, "AMC announced today the renewal of Eli Roth’s History of Horror for a third season of six hour-long episodes, set to return later this year. The series has brought together masters of horror – the storytellers and the stars who define the genre, including Stephen King, Jordan Peele, and Quentin Tarantino, among many others, to explore its biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present."

"Across six episodes, Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season Two reached nearly six million viewers and more than two million adults 25-54 in Live+3 ratings. On Halloween night, Eli Roth’s History of Horror (Episode 204 - "Witches") was the #3 series telecast on cable in standard prime among Adults 18-49 in Live+3 ratings. In addition to King, Peele, and Tarantino, the second season featured guest stars Bill Hader, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Edgar Wright, Rachel True, Elijah Wood, Alexandra Billings, and Rob Zombie.

"The upcoming third season will feature episodes entitled 'Sinister Psychics,' 'Infections,' 'Mad Scientists,' 'Apocalyptic Horror,' 'Sequels That Don't Suck,' and 'Holiday Horror,' each of which will take viewers on a chilling exploration of how horror has evolved through the eras and impacted society and its biggest fears through key horror subgenres."

Stay tuned for details on Season Three of Eli Roth's History of Horror.

