Eli Roth Interested in Adapting Stephen King

In addition to both Eli Roth and Stephen King being prolific voices in the world of horror, they both hail from New England, which would make it seem like a collaboration between the two was an eventuality. Roth, who recently delivered the kid-friendly horror adaptation The House with a Clock in Its Walls, would gladly take on King, though other filmmakers have already claimed the projects that most interest him.

“I mean, a lot of the ones that I’m particularly interested in, other people are currently sitting in those parking spaces. But if they become available, I would do it,” Roth shared with ComicBook.com.

Between movies, TV shows, and streaming options, there are multiple King projects in the works, so it’s tough to deduce which story Roth was potentially interested in. While it wasn’t necessarily a horrific experience to witness, fans did get to see a collaboration between Roth and King in AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror, with the filmmaker interviewing the author about all manner of horrific subject matters.

“It was my first time really sitting down and talking with him,” Roth noted. “It was one of the most fun, thrilling conversations of my life and it’s pretty awesome there was a camera crew to capture it and all the stories he shared with me and we got to share with everyone.”

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the world of horror who hasn’t been impacted by King in some way, though King himself is more reluctant to hand out praise to all genre efforts. However, of Roth’s cannibal film The Green Inferno, King previously claimed on Twitter, “The Green Inferno is like a glorious throwback to the drive-in movies of my youth: bloody, gripping, hard to watch, but you can’t look away.”

“I shook his hand at a premiere once and he [was] so generous to give me that incredible quote for Green Inferno,” the filmmaker gushed. “He’s very, very kind about me whenever he’s asked about me and I just love him so much.”

Hopefully the two horror masterminds can find a way to collaborate on a project sooner rather than later.

