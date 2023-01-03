Hit Netflix Series Continues to Break Massive Records Second Week in a Row

It's time to dance, because Netflix's Wednesday is continuing to pull some impressive streaming numbers. According to new metrics released by the streaming service, Wednesday was streamed 5.3 billion minutes during its first full week on the service, November 28th through December 4th. This marks the seventh time that a program has crossed the 5 billion minutes streamed threshold.

Late last year, Wednesday crossed a major threshold in that time frame and is now sitting at 1.237 billion hours streamed in that time. In its fifth week of release, of which a few days are beyond that "First 28 Days," Wednesday was still putting up huge numbers and was watched over 117 million hours in the week of December 19th to December 25th.

Will there be a Season 2 of Wednesday?

While Wednesday has not yet been renewed for a sophomore season, its impressive metrics have definitely led some to see it as an inevitability. And as it turns out, Netflix executives are also excited about the possibility.

"I wish I could tell you more, I'm optimistic but have nothing to say right now," Head of Scripted Series in the US and Canada for Netflix Peter Friedlander said in an interview earlier this year.

What is Wednesday about?

Netflix describes Wednesday as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Ortega (Scream) leads a cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

What do you think of Wednesday breaking records yet again? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.