Wednesday: Watch Ice Skater Perfectly Recreate Netflix Series' Viral Dance

The dance Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams does at the Nevermore Academy's Rave'N Dance to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" in the fourth episode of Netflix's Wednesday has become iconic just a few weeks after that series' debut and now, a Russian figure skater has perfectly translated the moves from dance floor to ice rink. During her performance in the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championships last week, 16-year-old Kamila Valieva recreated Ortega's dance complete with a gothic dress and her own take on Wednesday's black pigtail braids. You can check part of the performance out for yourself in the TikTok video below (via The Wrap).

Valieva's performance didn't just include the iconic Wednesday dance, though. Halfway through her skate program, Valieva changed out her music to faster-tempo version of Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary". Valieva ended up winning the silver in the women's senior championship division at the competition, coming in behind 15-year-old Sofia Akateva.

Jenna Ortega choreographed that Wednesday dance herself.

Jenna Ortega was the subject of an NME behind-the-scenes feature back in November, where she detailed what all went into her Wednesday dance number. "I choreographed that myself!" Ortega told NME. "I'm not a dancer and I'm sure that's obvious. I'd gotten the song [The Cramps' 1981 single 'Goo Goo Muck'] about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could… it's crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film."

Ortega also revealed in an interview with Vulture that she took her inspiration from '80s goth club dancing and that she watched videos of kids dancing in clubs before creating Wednesday's dance moves.

"I just pulled inspiration from videos of goth kids dancing in clubs in the '80s," Ortega said. "Lene Lovich music videos, Siouxsie and the Banshees performances, and Fosse."

She added, "I feel like I gained a new level of respect for that line of work."

Is Wednesday getting renewed for a second season?

While Netflix has yet to officially reveal the status of the show, Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar say they have multiple years sketched out should the show be renewed. A writer's room has also formed for a second season of series but again, no official Netflix renewal announcement has taken place.

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful," the duo said in a chat with Variety. "So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

All eight episodes of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix.