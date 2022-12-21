Wednesday Has Second-Biggest Streaming Debut of All Time on Nielsen

Tim Burton's Wednesday had a pretty great week when it debuted, with more than six billion minutes watched in its first five days, according to Nielsen. That gives the series the second-biggest streaming debut of all time, trailing behind the fourth season of Stranger Things. Given Netflix's domination in the streaming space, it's likely not surprising that when you dig into the top debuts of all time, it's things like Ozark, Dahmer, and Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. Variety's analysis suggests that in the next week of reporting, it's likely Wednesday will actually top itself, since demand for the show doesn't seem to have decreased, and in the first week of reporting, Wednesday had only been available for five days. That means an extra two days of available streaming time on the second reporting week.

The highest weekly totals, numbers that only started being measured in 2020, are all from Netflix, in fact. The top ten for the week starting on November 21 starts with Wednesday, then includes Dead to Me, 1899, The Crown, Yellowstone, NCIS, and more.

While nothing has been confirmed, the producers of the series have reportedly started assembling a writers' room for a second season of the hit series. An official renewal, if one is coming, isn't expected until early 2023.

"I wish I could tell you more, I'm optimistic but have nothing to say right now," said Peter Friedlander, Head of Scripted Series in the US and Canada for Netflix. He indicated that if it were up to him, he would have a second season.

According to its official synopsis, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams).

You can see the first season of Wednesday on Netflix now.

h/t Variety