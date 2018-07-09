New ‘Rick and Morty’ Fan Art Fashions Hit Hot Topic

A new wave of officially licensed Adult Swim Rick and Morty fashions based on popular fan art is now available at Hot Topic! This follows a highly successful line of t-shirts released earlier this year that were culled from Hot Topic’s Rick and Morty t-shirt design contest.

This new wave of Rick and Morty gear includes a few shirts, but goes above and beyond with a Mr. Meeseeks hoodie, Seal Team Ricks military-style jacket, and Rick and Morty jogger pants. Links to each of the new styles can be found below, and keep in mind that all of the items are eligible for a 20% discount using the code SUMMER20 at checkout. That deal won’t last forever, so take advantage of it while you can.

• Rick and Morty Mr. Meeseeks Hoodie

• Rick and Morty Seal Team Ricks Military Jacket

• Rick and Morty Spaceship Crash Girls Raglan

• Rick and Morty Pocketful of Morty’s Girls T-Shirt

• Rick and Morty Black and White Portal T-Shirt

• Rick and Morty Black and White Jogger Pants

At the time of writing, the Metal-style Pickle Rick t-shirt pictured above wasn’t available to purchase, but it should be added soon. When it does arrive you’ll be able to find it right here along with the rest of Hot Topic’s Rick and Morty lineup.

Now, if you want to take your love for Rick and Morty a step further, this Rick cosplay hoodie is your best option. It comes complete with a built-in lab coat and cosplay hood. Is there a Rickier Rick hoodie on the market? We highly doubt it. As the product page notes, just wearing it is a +10 upgrade to your intelligence and cynicism. You can order it here for $59.99 with free shipping, though quantities are extremely limited.

We also think that the Rick cosplay hoodie isn’t complete without a Rick and Morty portal gun prop replica. It’s only $11 at the moment on Amazon, and it features lights and noises when the trigger is pulled.

