Marvel’s Newest Superhero Confirms the First MCU Role He Almost Got, And Why It Was Meant to Be

We are less than one week away from the MCU’s next TV show release, VisionQuest, and although movies generally tend to get more hype than shows in this franchise (and Avengers: Doomsday certainly has a lot of attention on it), there’s actually quite a bit of excitement about VisionQuest. In part, that’s because of this show’s connection to Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, who continues to be a fan-favorite character and someone who many fans desperately want to see again. In fact, many are suspecting—or, at the very least, hoping—that she will finally make her return in this series. That feels somewhat unlikely at this point for various reasons, but even if she doesn’t, VisionQuest is a truly exciting upcoming MCU project, and it deserves plenty of attention in and of itself.

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A key part of the show’s draw is that it will bring two members of the Maximoff family back together, Vision and Tommy, and even integrate them into an odd grandson, father, and son dynamic with none other than Ultron, the primary antagonist of Avengers: Age of Ultron. The series is bringing back James Spader as Ultron, this time showing him in human form for what seems to be most of the series, and of course Paul Bettany as Vision as well. Rounding out the trio is MCU newcomer Ruaridh Mollica, who is taking over the role of Tommy Maximoff. While audiences still haven’t gotten to see him in the role, this casting looks to be promising, and Mollica’s recent interview has actually provided yet another reason why he seems to be a great choice.

Ruaridh Mollica First Tried Out for Billy Maximoff

In WandaVision, Wanda and Vision had twin sons, Billy and Tommy. Already, Billy has returned in Agatha All Along, and he was actually shown searching for Tommy, hinting that these two will eventually be reunited on screen. Hilariously, Mollica just revealed that although he is now the MCU’s Tommy, he actually tried out for Billy first. Speaking with Pedestrian TV, Mollica said, “It was actually Joe Locke’s part. It was the other twin. Isn’t that mad?” Hilariously, Mollica then turned to Bettany and said, “Father! Papa!” This is more than just coincidence, though; clearly, Mollica was simply meant to be a Maximoff, and now, we will get to see what his interpretation of Tommy is—and, actually, it looks like this casting worked out for the best.

While Mollica would no doubt have done a solid job in either case, he really does seem like a better choice for Tommy. The trailers for VisionQuest have already confirmed that between himself, Vision, and Billy, he’s the one searching for his entire family (including Wanda, whereas Vision was denying the family was even real and Billy was looking solely for Tommy and even said Wanda wasn’t his mother). It’s clear that he’s also, understandably, a rather emotional character, but Mollica nevertheless make sense as the choice for the one Maximoff who seems to be holding onto optimism about his family. Throughout the entire press tour for the show, in fact, including in this interview, Mollica has seemed enthusiastic and very happy to play into the grandfather, father, and son dynamic.

Are you excited to see the return of Tommy and Vision in VisionQuest? What do you hope to see in the show? Share your thoughts down below.