Hotel Transylvania The Series Season 2 Premiere Date Announced

The Hotel Transylvania series has been a very prosperous franchise for Sony Pictures, and that success has also accompanied the franchise into television with Disney’s animated series. The series debuted to big viewers on Disney Channel, and it was eventually renewed for a second season, but we weren’t sure when that would drop. Now we have the official premiere date for the anticipated show, and Hotel Transylvania: The Series season 2 will officially kick off on Disney Channel on October 8th at 1:30 pm. The big premiere will be available on both Disney Channel and Disney NOW, and you can check out the official post below.

“BREAKING: Season two of #HotelTransylvania The Series will premiere October 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET/PT on #DisneyChannel and in #DisneyNOW” the post reads. That post also included a first look at the new season, featuring some of your favorite Transylvania characters all gathered in one place, and you can check out the artwork below as well.

Sony also has a new Hotel Transylvania film on the way, as the series continues to do big business for the studio. Each film has gone up in regards to box office, with Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation hitting $528.6 million worldwide, which was up from Hotel Transylvania 2’s $474.8 million worldwide. The first film in the franchise brought in $358.4 million, so if the fourth film can continue the pattern, we don’t see this franchise going away anytime soon.

Hotel Transylvania: The Series is directed by Robin Budd and is written by Ben Joseph, Emer Connon, Todd Durham, Alex Ganetakos, Andrew Harrison, Alice Prodanou, Mark Steinberg, Robert Marianetti, Michael d’ascenzo, and David Wachenheim.

The show stars Bryn McAuley (Mavis), David Bemi (Dracula), Gage Munroe (Hank), Evany Rosen (Wendy), Joseph Motiki (Pedro), Dan Chameroy (Aunt Lydia), Patrick McKenna (Uncle Gene), and more, and you can check out the official description for the show below.

“Hotel Transylvania season 2 follows the wild (mis)adventures of Dracula’s teen daughter Mavis and her pals Hank N Stein, Pedro, and Wendy Blob. Dracula’s older sister, and minder of Mavis, Aunt Lydia remains supremely evil, but this time the audience will see her bonding a bit more with her niece and revealing that she does have a soft spot for family.”

Hotel Transylvania: The Series debuts on Disney Channel on October 8th. Are you excited for the new season? Let us know in the comments!