House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains

When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk...

The Crabfeeder was killed in the third episode of House of the Dragon, bringing to end the very short TV run for the villain. Fire and Blood doesn't offer many details about the character, so the creative team behind the show and actor Daniel Scott-Smith had the freedom to do some unique things with him, including putting him in a mask that would be worn by the Sons of the Harpy in Meereen more than a century later.

While speaking to EW about his role on House of the Dragon, Scott-Smith confirmed that his mask was indeed the same one fans know from the Sons of the Harpy, though this one has had been through quite a rough patch.

"It was definitely a nod to that for, I guess, the fans, because it's something familiar for them," Scott-Smith said. "And we spoke about the idea of him being the first person to wear this mask and it becoming iconic and, therefore, it's built from that [for Game of Thrones]... Why is he wearing the mask? How does he feel about that? It's a power statement, so he's quite happy wearing it."

Scott-Smith also confirmed that the Crabfeeder, real name Craghas Drahar, had the disease known as greyscale covering his left arm. Greyscale has been a recurring issue in Game of Thrones lore, affecting characters like Jorah Mormont and Shireen Baratheon in the original series.

