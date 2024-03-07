Max's Most-Relaxing Show Announces New Season

Max is bringing back a surprising reality series for Season 3. On social media, Patchwork City Farms announced that a new season of Homegrown is coming this Spring. For those who might not be aware, Homegrown follows Jamila Norman as she helps families transform their outdoor spaces. Usually, these episodes are accompanied by Farmer J teaching these people something about their farming situation outside and growing their own food successfully. Magnolia Network helps bring Homegrown to Max and the new platform helped the viewership for this show skyrocket. Check out the farm's exciitng post down below.

On Instagram, the company wrote, "Big Announcement! Get ready for a new season of Homegrown coming this Spring! We're returning with brand new episodes, more Farmer J and more exciting outdoor space transformations. Stay tuned for updates!"

When asked about the new slate of shows for 2024, Allison Page, President of Magnolia Network said, "We're excited to unveil a fun and broad slate of new shows intended to bring families together for engaging, playful and inspiring co-viewing experiences. We recognized a white space in Max for fun, family-friendly content with unique formats and imaginative competition shows. We seized the opportunity to use our storytelling expertise to help bring these concepts to life and are thrilled to partner with Max to build a content offering the whole family will love."

What's Homegrown Really About?

One thing that actually makes a program like Homegrown stand out amidst a sea of lifestyle-based reality TV content is the emotional through line of host Jamila Norman's story. Magnolia Network is really proud of the collaboration with her. WABE caught up with the urban farmer to talk about her career and what she's learned over all these years. Managing relationships is key whether it's on the business side of things or negotiating biodiversity on her plots of land.

"Growing over the years and really understanding… the seasonality of stuff, you're like, 'Oh, this makes sense why these two things are found together.' You know what I mean? Like, one of my favorite soups is potato and leek soup," Norman mused. "And it's like potatoes and leeks are coming out of the ground at the same time, and people are like, 'Okay, I guess we're going to put those two together.'"

"It's an amazing combination… Homegrown is so much better than store-bought, I mean, just flavor-wise," she added. "You could really taste the flavor. So when that time comes, and we're eating potato leek, I mean, I will cook a big old pot and we will eat that for breakfast, lunch, and dinner because it's just so good."

Some Shows Have Left Max

The past year or so has seen so many titles depart Max. For those paying attention, it's been impossible to miss some of the shows that have been affected by these cuts. While it is a nice sight to see something like Homegrown avoid the chopping block, that might be down to genre more than anything else. David Zaslav's approach as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO has seen the company prioritize cheaper content at every turn. As reality TV has really become Discovery's calling card, is it any really shock to see those kinds of programs prioritized unless they're literally winning awards or driving massive numbers?

"This is more than just a dollar tally of what we've saved on an expense line," Zaslav said during an investor call back in 2022 as he tried to explain all these cuts. "It is more than just a number. We are fundamentally rethinking and reimagining how this organization is structured. And we are empowering our business unit leadership to transform their organizations with an owners mindset and a view on quality and accountability."

