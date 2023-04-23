House of the Dragon Wins 3 BAFTA TV Craft Awards

House of the Dragon debuted last year, and the first season was a huge success for HBO. The Game of Thrones spin-off took home the Golden Award award for Best Drama Series earlier this year, and television fans are waiting to see how it fares at the Emmys in September. In the meantime, the show is taking home some other prizes. The BAFTA Television Craft Awards took place today, and House of the Dragon managed to score three awards during the ceremony.

At the BAFTA Television Craft Awards, House of the Dragon won Best Make-up and Hair Design, which was awarded to Amanda Knight, Barrie Gower, and Rosalia Culora. The series also scored Best Sound in Fiction, which went to Alastair Sirkett, Doug Cooper, Martin Seeley, Paula Fairfield, Tim Hands, and Adele Fletcher. Finally, the show took home the award for Best Special, Visual and Graphic Effects, which was given to Angus Bickerton, Nikeah Forde, Asa Shoul, Mike Dawson, MPC, and Pixomodo.

When Is House of the Dragon Season 2?

Currently, the second season of House of the Dragon does not have a release date, but it's expected to return sometime in 2024. The new season went into production earlier this month, and showrunner Ryan Condal recently teased that it will pick up right where the first season left off.

At the end of the season, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) was supposed to become the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, having been appointed by her late father, King Viserys (Paddy Constantine). Unfortunately, things go awry when Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) crowns her son, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) as the new king instead. The season ends with one of Alicent's sons killing one of Rhaenyra's sons, essentially igniting a war that is expected to bloom in the second season. While speaking about House of the Dragon Season 2, Condal addressed the work being done on the new episodes...

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Condal said (per Deadline). "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

Are you rooting for House of the Dragon to win at the Emmys this year? Tell us in the comments!