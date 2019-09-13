How To Watch The Saturn Awards Live Stream Online

Cinedigm announced earlier this week that CONtv, the Company’s popular fanspace-focused network, is among the live streaming partners of the Saturn Awards. This marks the first time that the Saturn Awards have been broadcast live since 1978. CONtv will present a special live broadcast of the 45TH Annual Saturn Awards, which will air tonight from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET/6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT, featuring pre-show programming and interactive red carpet coverage, as well as table cams, commentary, and an exclusive Q&A segment. The event will be streamed on CONtv’s live linear channel as well as its direct-to-consumer service.

Fans can also watch the broadcast through production partners like Pluto TV, Shout! Factory, WatchMojo, and the company’s own YouTube account, according to a tweet made earlier today. You can check that out below.

Filmed live at the landmark Avalon Theater in Hollywood, the 45th Annual Saturn Awards is a star-studded celebration of the best in horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, honoring the films, series, stars, and creators whose work has left an enduring mark on entertainment.

Hosted by actress and comedian Aisha Tyler, the evening puts the spotlight on 25 awards—including three Lifetime Achievement Awards—spanning across the horror, sci-fi, and fantasy genres. Notable nominees include Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Game Of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and The Haunting Of Hill House, with special appearances by beloved genre icons such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Visionary Award recipient Jon Favreau, Stan Lee World Builder inaugural recipient Kevin Feige, George Takei, Jennifer Tilly, Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist and Jon Cryer, Henry Thomas, Doug Jones, Stranger Things creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, Lea Thompson, Katee Sackhoff, and Vincent D’Onofrio, among many others.

CONtv is a premier digital entertainment network that includes horror, sci-fi, and fantasy genre programming in its schedule. The channel presents viewers with unprecedented access to live programming and a growing roster of genre-focused films; retro television series; and a greatly expanded catalog of highly-lauded anime titles. CONtv highlights include Highlander, Attack Of The Killer Tomatoes, MXC, Sealab 2021, Destroy All Monsters, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Deltora Quest, as well as curated blocks such as “MXC Mondays,” “Saturday Morning Cartoons,” and Flashback Fridays, among others. In addition, CONtv is one of the largest digital comics destinations, with nearly 10,000 issues, including graphic novels such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Boys, Transformers, Star Trek, Judge Dredd, Bloodshot, Bob’s Burgers and Vampirella.

“Cinedigm is proud to announce this key partnership between CONtv and the Saturn Awards, as we stream the world-famous ceremony live for the first time ever,” said Tony Huidor, Cinedigm’s General Manager of Digital Networks. “The Saturn Awards are an unabashed celebration of all things horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, putting the spotlight on some of the most iconic properties and best-loved characters that the industry has to offer—making it the perfect complement to CONtv’s lineup of classic cult films and series carefully curated for genre aficionados. This broadcast gives viewers the best seat in the house to one of entertainment’s most epic evenings.”