Netflix’s New Thriller Series May Redeem An Infamous Terrible Movie – Watch the Trailer

Adaptations can be rather tricky to get right, and for every new franchise created, there are 5 others that crash and burn for one reason or another. It’s a shame when that happens, as there are often even more stories in that universe that fans will never see hit the screen because the first one couldn’t nail the landing, but Netflix’s new thriller series might be ready to redeem an infamous, terrible movie, and you can watch the trailer now.

Netflix is adapting celebrated storyteller Jo Nesbo’s Detective Harry Hole series of novels with the upcoming series Detective Hole, and from the looks of the trailer, the series seems to have captured the tone and the vibe of the novels. The new series also looks like it will be a much better adaptation than the last time this series hit the big screen, which was the 2017 film The Snowman, a film that currently holds a 7% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

What Is Detective Hole (And Why Didn’t The Snowman Get The Franchise Right)

Jo Nesbo’s novels follow the detective Harry Hole, and in the series, Harry will be played by Tobias Santelmann. Harry is a true anti-hero who doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty to get the job done, and he’ll need every advantage he can get, as he will be dealing with his nemesis and corrupt detective Tom Waaler, who is played by Joel Kinnaman.

The series will follow Harry as he attempts to track down a serial killer, and those who jump in will discover a story of obsession, betrayal, and the internal conflicts Harry battles between getting justice and getting revenge.

This already looks more promising than the last time this series was adapted for the big screen, which was 2017’s The Snowman. That film featured some big names in Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, and J.K. Simmons, but the film received negative reviews and disappointing box office when it finally debuted.

The Snowman only made $41 million on a $35 million budget at the box office, and it didn’t help that the reviews were rough. The Snowman currently has a 7% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and after the film was released, there were stories of issues during production and pre-production from the director, Tomas Alfredson, who said that there was 10 to 15% of the screenplay that wasn’t even filmed, which led to editing issues, as some of the story elements no longer made sense.

Now Jo Nesbo’s franchise is turning the page and looks to launch a promising new small-screen franchise, and fans can watch Jo Nesbo’s Detective Hole when it hits Netflix on March 26.

