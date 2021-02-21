How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 10C Premiere Early

✖

The first episode of The Walking Dead's extended Season 10 is now streaming exclusively on AMC+, one week before the season premiere airs on the AMC network on February 28. In "Home Sweet Home," the survivors struggle to pick up the pieces in the wake of the Whisperer War they brought to its bloody conclusion in October's "A Certain Doom." After silencing the Whisperers with the deaths of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst), best friends Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) attempt to move forward just as Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) spoils the homecoming for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller).

The Walking Dead's Season 10C premiere, "Home Sweet Home," is now available to watch exclusively on the AMC+ premium streaming bundle. Beginning Thursday, March 4, subsequent episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10C will debut early on AMC+ every Thursday, before the episodes' linear premiere at 9:00 pm PT Sundays on AMC.

Subscribers can also access The Walking Dead: Making the Extended 10th Season, a streaming-exclusive Making Of special taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the six new bonus episodes filmed during a global pandemic, as well as the Season 10: Episode Diaries and AMC+ Exclusive Episode Insiders special features. Priced at $8.99 per month, AMC+ can be accessed as an add-on via the following subscribers: Apple TV, DirecTV, Dish, Prime Video, Roku, Sling, and Xfinity.

The first 16 episodes of The Walking Dead's tenth season are currently streaming for free on AMC's Walking Dead Universe before the story continues in the extended Season 10. Past episodes of The Walking Dead and spin-offs Fear the Walking Dead and TWD: World Beyond are always available for ad-free and on-demand viewing via AMC+.

Read our spoiler-free review of Episode 1017, "Home Sweet Home," where Daryl and Maggie are hunted by an unknown and unseen threat.

"Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta and eliminating the threat of the horde," reads the official synopsis for the extended Season 10. "In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?"

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns with new episodes Sunday, February 28, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.