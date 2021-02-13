Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 10 For Free and Binge Before New Episodes Air

✖

AMC makes all 16 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 free to watch online before the season returns with six new bonus episodes on February 28. In the tenth season, months have passed since the survivors crossed into Whisperer territory to end Season 9. As the collected communities grapple with the aftermath of an attack that left ten dead, Carol (Melissa McBride) returns to find Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) begrudgingly respecting Alpha's (Samantha Morton) imposed borderlines under threat from her overwhelming walker horde. Prepared for war with their militia-style fighting force, the survivors must overcome their fear and paranoia to silence the Whisperers once and for all.

The first 16 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 are now streaming free for a limited time on The Walking Dead Universe hub on AMC — no login or trial required — with episodes available for binging via the AMC website, the AMC app, and On Demand.

Select episodes from Season 10 return to television with The Walking Dead: Episode Diaries, special re-airings presented with behind-the-scenes content featuring cast and crew. Episode Diaries presentations will air in three-episode blocks starting at midnight on Thursday, February 25, on the AMC network.

Starting at 7:56 am on Saturday, February 27, the network will run a half-season marathon. Beginning with "Squeeze," the claustrophobic mid-season premiere, the mini-marathon ends with "Look at the Flowers" at 2:30 pm. On Sunday, February 28, "The Tower" is scheduled to re-air at 6:52 pm, followed by a Bonus Edition of the original Season 10 finale, "A Certain Doom."

At 9:00 pm, The Walking Dead returns with the television debut of the Season 10C premiere, "Home Sweet Home," where old enemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) cross paths for the first time in years.

Episodes from all ten seasons of The Walking Dead are available for ad-free and On Demand viewing via the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, where subscribers (priced $8.99/month) can watch the Season 10C premiere one week early on February 21.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.