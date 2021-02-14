The Walking Dead: Making the Extended 10th Season Special Out Now

✖

The Walking Dead: Making the Extended 10th Season, a special Making Of taking viewers behind-the-scenes of the six new bonus episodes filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now streaming on AMC+. In March, the burgeoning pandemic forced the network to postpone physical production on Season 11 of The Walking Dead before delaying the original Season 10 finale just weeks before its planned April 12 premiere. Months later, when Season 11 was pushed to late 2021, showrunner Angela Kang announced an additional six episodes would enter into production later in 2020 to extend the tenth season in the aftermath of the Whisperer War.

The pandemic-proofed Georgia set of The Walking Dead returned to life in October, filming six episodes over six weeks with new coronavirus protocols and safety measures in place. Now streaming exclusively on AMC+, the previously announced Making Of special shows viewers "what it takes to make six episodes in six weeks during a global pandemic."

AMC+ is the premium streaming bundle where subscribers ($8.99/month) can access ad-free episodes from The Walking Dead Universe and exclusive special features, including the Season 10: Episode Diaries and the six new episodes with AMC+ Exclusive Episode Insiders. Subscribers can stream the Season 10C premiere, "Home Sweet Home," one week early on Sunday, February 21, before the episode airs on television on February 28; the remaining five episodes of the season will release early on Thursdays on AMC+.

"The episodes are all designed to be filmed safely during this pandemic that we're in," Kang said during the Walking Dead Universe Preview Special in September. "There's sort of an anthological feel to some of them. They're really deep dives into our characters, which I hope people enjoy."

Set in the aftermath of the Whisperer War that came to an end in October's "A Certain Doom," the six bonus episodes "don't have the typical scope and scale of what would be like a gigantic finale with hundreds of extras by the time you get to the end," Kang said in a previous interview. "I think we get to tell a really, really cool story that I think the fans will really love. We'll get to see dynamics between Maggie and Negan, we'll see a lot of story related to Daryl and Carol, and where people have been in the past, which, I think, should be satisfying for fans who have wondered about X, Y, Z moments."

The Walking Dead: Making the Extended 10th Season is now streaming exclusively on AMC+. The first 16 episodes of the season are currently streaming free via AMC.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on Sunday, February 28, on AMC.