15 Years Ago, The Perfect Horror TV Show Premiered and It’s Built a Dense Lore Across 138 Episodes

While every television show that makes it to air leaves some sort of mark, there are some who not only make a significant impact but completely change television in lasting ways. Lost reinvented the puzzle box series, taking a survival drama and giving it layers of sci-fi, the supernatural, and more and turning it into a cultural cornerstone that fans still debate to this day. The Sopranos completely changed the idea of not just mob dramas but prestige television in general, paving the way for other high-quality shows while delivering one of the most shocking finale’s in history. And then there’s a series that completely upended how we saw horror television by delivering a perfect season that has since grown to have a rich, dense lore spreading over 138 episodes and counting.

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On October 5, 2011, American Horror Story premiered on FX. Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck, the series was set up as an anthology series — each season intended to tell a different story — which put it in a similar category to something like The Twilight Zone which has long been an excellent example of the horror anthology. However, The Twilight Zone this was not. American Horror Story was set to be one, twisted tale with a set group of characters that unfolded over a full season and took some huge risks and deeply unsettling terms. It was high concept, packed some major talent, and straight out of the gate was extremely controversial. And while not every season since has been a winner — the franchise is still going strong, not only with a spinoff series in American Horror Stories, but a currently-airing 13th season that might just be its most ambitious yet.

American Horror Story Starts Out as a Haunted House Horror But Everything Soon Becomes Connected

The first season of American Horror Story — now dubbed “Murder House” — had a largely straightforward premise. The Harmon family moves to Los Angeles in an attempt to start fresh after dealing with infidelity, miscarriage, and other huge challenges to their relationship only to take up residency in a house that is inhabited by the ghosts of former residents and the ghosts of the victims of their murderous crimes. The first season starred Evan Peters, Jessical Lange, Dylan McDermott, and Connie Britton and even just a few minutes into the first episode, it was clear this was far darker than just a house of ghosts. By the end of the season, the house has even more ghostly residents and, while viewers don’t know it at the time, sets the stage for more horror to come with a terrifying child who can only be interpreted as true evil.

But while American Horror Story’s first season was shocking, it also wasn’t just horror and shocks for the sake of sensationalism. Layered into the season are stories about mental health, complex relationships, and the impact of trauma not just on the people who directly experience the traumatic event, but those who are around it and other generations. For all of its weird moments, such as the much-memed “tear jerker” scene in the first episode and the disturbing Rubber Man, what made American Horror Story truly scary was how human it was and how rooted in human experience the story was. By the time you get to mid-season, you realize this isn’t just the story of the Harmon family; it’s the story of a lot of human tragedies and how they all intertwine.

The Show’s Lore Only Grows Thanks to Crossovers

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It’s the tragedies that intertwine that ultimately create a tight tapestry of lore that has carried the series for 13 seasons — and it only gets more complex as different seasons cross over with one another, sharing characters and histories that suggest a much larger darkness at play. In 2018, the series’ eight season showed just how deep the lore really went when American Horror Story: Apocalypse debuted. The season saw the witches from New Orleans (from the Coven season) do battle with the Antichrist, who is revealed to be a grown-up Michael Langdon from Murder House. The whole season was a full-on crossover between Murder House, Coven, and Hotel and incorporated a wide range of characters from seasons past, pulling together unresolved elements of those other stories to save the world — and reset the AHS world.

The seasons that followed, in many ways, seemed to be very much their own stories making some fans wonder if the ending of Apocalypse was ultimately meaningless as the show made some big experiments — including a season that was split into two seemingly unconnected stories. However, with 13, American Horror Story flipped the script again. Seasons like Cult, Asylum, and Freak Show that hadn’t previously been included in the Apocalypse crossover, showed up in this new season along with characters from Red Tide and Death Valley as well as 1984. The interconnected nature of the different characters just keeps growing. At this point, it’s safe to say that every character we’ve seen in every episode of American Horror Story to date has some sort of deeper connection to whatever larger story Murphy is trying to tell — which makes the ever-changing mystery all the more interesting and keeps viewers coming back season after season.

While every season of American Horror Story might not be a hit or might not even fully make sense, it’s a series that knows how to keep pushing the envelope, breaking the rules, and delivering something that even if you hate it you have to admit that it never gets stale. Every season offers something new, explores humanity in a different way, and it doesn’t really show signs of slowing down. Fifteen years ago, FX took a huge risk on this unique horror series and it paid off huge — and still might be the most perfect horror series ever created.

What’s your favorite season of American Horror Story? Let us know in the comments.