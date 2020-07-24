Helstrom Star Explains Connections to Marvel World

✖

The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be a divisive land at times, especially when it comes to discussing which projects are canon and which aren't. Some fans of Marvel Studios are purists and say only the films exist in-canon while fans behind Agents of SHIELD or Netflix's DefendersVerse suggest otherwise. Because of that, one could say the jury is still out on the status of Helstrom or if, or where, it fits into the larger MCU.

The one undeniable thing, however, is that the series is based on characters a part of the larger Marvel Comics mythos. Characters like Daimon Hellstrom (Tom Austen), Satana Hellstrom (Sydney Lemmon), Caretaker (Robert Wisdom), and Victoria Hellstrom (Elizabeth Marvel) appear in the live-action series. Earlier this week, we caught up with Marvel and though she stopped short of confirming the series was 100-percent in the MCU, she did compare it to some other fan-favorite properties.

"I think it's, I wouldn't say it's too scary or scarier than a lot of the territory explored in, you know, something like Daredevil or a lot of shows and movies that are out there can get dark, but it's just different," Marvel tells us. "It's a different kind of story, a different kind of fear, a different kind of playing out of similar elements. But, you know, I spend a lot of time climbing on walls and flying. So there's still a lot of the same, the same sort of elements are used in this story. It's just to a different kind of purpose."

She adds, "I think people will find satisfaction with some of the familiar of what they really love in this world. And then they'll be encouraged to open new doors and to whole different wings of this giant building of Marvel that they've never been in before, which I think is going to be really fun because I think that the Marvel world it's so huge, but it's been sort of kept in one centralized zone. And now we're saying, 'Come over here with us to this whole new section,' and I think it'll be a great pleasure for people to do that."

Helstrom hits Hulu on October 16th while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix.

