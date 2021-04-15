Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2021

May is almost here, and that means more new movies and TV shows are getting ready to arrive on Hulu. The Disney-owned streamer is preparing for another month of new additions, announcing on Thursday afternoon all of the titles set to be added in the upcoming month. Whether you're into action movies, reality TV, or anything in-between, Hulu has you covered in the month of May.

Marvel fans have had May marked on their calendar because it comes with the release of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., a stop-motion comedy about the super villain from Marvel Comics. With Patton Oswalt voicing the titular bad guy, this is one worth looking forward to.

Another Hulu original, Aidy Bryant's Shrill, is set for a season debut in May. This upcoming third installment will be the show's last.

You can take a look at all of Hulu's upcoming arrivals below!