Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2021
May is almost here, and that means more new movies and TV shows are getting ready to arrive on Hulu. The Disney-owned streamer is preparing for another month of new additions, announcing on Thursday afternoon all of the titles set to be added in the upcoming month. Whether you're into action movies, reality TV, or anything in-between, Hulu has you covered in the month of May.
Marvel fans have had May marked on their calendar because it comes with the release of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., a stop-motion comedy about the super villain from Marvel Comics. With Patton Oswalt voicing the titular bad guy, this is one worth looking forward to.
Another Hulu original, Aidy Bryant's Shrill, is set for a season debut in May. This upcoming third installment will be the show's last.
You can take a look at all of Hulu's upcoming arrivals below!
May 1
Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)
Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)
Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 - 45 (Bravo)
Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)
I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)
Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)
Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)
Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)
(500) Days of Summer (2009)
The A-Team (2010)
The Age of Adaline (2015)
Almost Famous (2000)
An Elephant's Journey (2018)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
The Assassin (2015)
Betrayed (1988)
Blast From The Past (1999)
Blue Chips (1994)
Bound (1996)
Burning (2018)
The Crazies (2010)
Cyrus (2009)
Dances With Wolves (1990)
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2005)
Goodnight Mommy (2015)
Grace Of Monaco (2015)
Grudge Match (2013)
Gundala (2019)
Hannibal Rising (2007)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
I Am Legend (2007)
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)
The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)
The Iron Giant (1999)
Knowing (2009)
Lost in Hong Kong (2015)
Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
Machete (2010)
The Man From Nowhere (2010)
Midnight Heat (1996)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
One Fine Day (1996)
The Outsider (1980)
Predator (1987)
Predator 2 (1990)
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
Sahara (1984)
Shattered (1991)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
Step Up 3D (2010)
Train to Busan (2016)
True Lies (1994)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Vantage Point (2008)
The Virgin Suicides (2000)
The Wailing (2016)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
What's Love Got To Do With It (1993)
Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)
May 15
A Perfect Ending (2012)
Cowboys (2020)
Good Kisser (2019)
Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
Reaching for the Moon (2013)
The Mountain Between Us (2017)
Tru Love (2013)
May 25
Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)
Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)
May 27
MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD: COMPLETE SEASON 3 (Hulu Original)
The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)
The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)