Hulu Celebrates "Full Moon Week" With Entire Teen Wolf Series and More

✖

Later this month, March 28th, to be exact, astronomy enthusiasts can turn to the sky to witness a full moon, with Hulu planning to get subscribers in the spirit of the occurrence with a week of wolf-themed debuts. Rather than focusing entirely on the more gruesome elements of lycanthropy, Hulu will have programming suitable for all ages, whether that be an animated adventure or the latest unsettling installment of Blumhouse's Into the Dark series. Additionally, in honor of the series' 10th anniversary, the entire Teen Wolf series from MTV will be debuting on the service. Hulu's "Full Moon Week" kicks off on Monday, March 22nd.

Check out the full breakdown of programming below:

(Photo: MGM Studios)

Teen Wolf - Monday, March 22nd

Scott was just a regular guy until one bite changed his life forever. Now he struggles to understand who he is and what he might become. Is he more wolf than human - or is it the other way around? Whichever it is, it's not going to be easy.

(Photo: KICKS Australia)

100% Wolf - Tuesday, March 23rd

Australian animated kids film. The story of 100% Wolf centers on Freddy Lupin, heir to the leadership of a proud family line of werewolves. Positive he'll become the most fearsome werewolf ever, Freddy is in for a shock when on his 13th birthday his first "warfing" goes awry, turning him into a ferocious... poodle. Thrown a bone by the pack elders, Freddy has until the next moonrise to prove he has the heart of a wolf, or risk being cast out forever. With the help of an unlikely ally in a streetwise stray named Batty, Freddy must overcome his pink and fluffy exterior to prove he's still 100% Wolf.

(Photo: Hulu)

Into the Dark: Blood Moon - Friday, March 26th

When Esme (Megalyn Echikunwoke) and her ten-year-old son, Luna (Yonas Kibreab), move to a small desert town looking for a fresh start they attract all the wrong kinds of attention. As the locals begin to probe, Esme must battle to protect her son and a terrifying secret before the next full moon threatens their very existence.

About Hulu's Into the Dark: In partnership with Blumhouse Television, Into The Dark is a monthly horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer, Jason Blum's independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse's signature genre/thriller spin on the story.

Hulu's "Full Moon Week" kicks off on Monday, March 22nd.

Will you be tuning into these events? Let us know in the comments below!