Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2021

With March winding down, Hulu is already looking ahead to April, preparing a whole wave of new movies and TV shows that will be coming to its roster over the course of the next month. From new episodes of recently-premiered show to a slew of popular films from previous years, Hulu has quite a lot on the way in April. On Tuesday afternoon, the full list of new Hulu additions was released online.

The biggest title arriving on Hulu next month is undoubtedly The Handmaid's Tale. The fourth season of the groundbreaking series is set to debut at the very end of the month, on April 28th.

There are also plenty of recent movie releases hitting Hulu in April, including Spontaneous. Starring Kathryn Langford and Charlie Plummer, Spontaneous is a dark comedy about a girl who finds herself in the middle of a crisis as her classmates begin spontaneously combusting. Having hit theaters during "The Tenet Time" of 2020, Spontaneous came and went without much conversation during its initial release, but it ended up becoming one of the more acclaimed films of last year, and it will surely end up on a lot of watchlists when it hits Hulu on April 12th.

You can take a look at the full list of new releases coming to Hulu below!