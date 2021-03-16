Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2021
With March winding down, Hulu is already looking ahead to April, preparing a whole wave of new movies and TV shows that will be coming to its roster over the course of the next month. From new episodes of recently-premiered show to a slew of popular films from previous years, Hulu has quite a lot on the way in April. On Tuesday afternoon, the full list of new Hulu additions was released online.
The biggest title arriving on Hulu next month is undoubtedly The Handmaid's Tale. The fourth season of the groundbreaking series is set to debut at the very end of the month, on April 28th.
There are also plenty of recent movie releases hitting Hulu in April, including Spontaneous. Starring Kathryn Langford and Charlie Plummer, Spontaneous is a dark comedy about a girl who finds herself in the middle of a crisis as her classmates begin spontaneously combusting. Having hit theaters during "The Tenet Time" of 2020, Spontaneous came and went without much conversation during its initial release, but it ended up becoming one of the more acclaimed films of last year, and it will surely end up on a lot of watchlists when it hits Hulu on April 12th.
You can take a look at the full list of new releases coming to Hulu below!
April 1
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)
Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)
Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)
Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)
Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)
Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)
Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)
Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
2012 (2009)
28 Days Later (2003)
A Hologram for the King (2016)
A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)
A Simple Plan (1998)
The Abyss (1989)
Before We Go (2015)
Bug (2007)
Bulworth (1998)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Changing Lanes (2002)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Chato's Land (1972)
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)
Cohen and Tate (1989)
The Color Purple (1985)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Devil's Double (2011)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Friends With Benefits (2011)
Garden State (2004)
The Gift (2000)
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)
Guess Who (2005)
Hancock (2008)
The Hunting Party (1971)
In The Mix (2005)
Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)
Life Of Crime (2014)
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
Mad Max (1980)
Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
Monster's Ball (2001)
Motel Hell (1980)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Never Back Down (2008)
New in Town (2009)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
The Out-Of-Towners (1999)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
Platoon (1986)
The Polar Express (2004)
The Preacher's Wife (1996)
The Program (1993)
Ramona and Beezus (2009)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
Rio (2011)
The Sandlot (1993)
Scary Movie 4 (2006)
Sex And The City (2008)
Sex And The City 2 (2010)
Shaft (2000)
Shrek 2 (2002)
The Skull (1965)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Sliver (1993)
So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
Star Trek: Generations (1994)
Step Up Revolution (2012)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
The Upside (2017)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Virtuosity (1995)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
War (2007)
Warriors of Virtue (1997)
What About Bob? (1991)
Where the Heart Is (2000)
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
April 2
WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN : Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)
Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
The Moody's: Season 2 Finale (Fox)
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)
April 7
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)prevnext
April 9
Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)
Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Standard (2020)
Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)
April 10
The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Desierto (2015)
Knuckledust (2020)