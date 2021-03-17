Hulu's Sasquatch Docuseries Gets Creepy First Trailer

Fans of the paranormal know that there's no shortage of Bigfoot content available on a variety of networks, but with Hulu's upcoming three-part series Sasquatch, one of the more bizarre encounters with the creature could shed new light on the legend, as hinted at in the above trailer for the series. Rather than covering the expected ground of grainy footage, plaster footprints, or pieces of fur, Sasquatch aims to explore an investigative journalist's quest to uncover the truth of an eyewitness claiming Bigfoot murdered three farmers. Check out the trailer for Sasquatch above before it premieres on Hulu on April 20th.

While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: on a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows David as he revisits the Redwoods 25 years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story, he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.

Sasquatch was directed by Joshua Rofé, the director and executive producer of the acclaimed four-part Amazon Prime documentary series Lorena, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and received a Best Multi-Part Documentary nomination for the 2019 International Documentary Association Awards. In addition to Sasquatch for Hulu, Joshua is currently directing and producing a documentary feature for Netflix. He previously directed and produced two documentary features, Lost for Life and Swift Current.

In addition to this new series focusing on reports of deaths caused by the beast setting it apart from its contemporaries, another major difference is that it features interviews from Robert Gimlin, half of the duo that captured the iconic "evidence" of the beast back in 1967.

That footage, captured by Gimlin and Roger Patterson, features an ape-like creature strolling through a creek bed, casually looking over its shoulder at the camera, only to then disappear into the treeline. In the decades since that footage debuted, viewers have attempted to either debunk or corroborate it. Over the decades, Gimlin has repeatedly claimed the footage was authentic, though he has admitted that it's possible that Patterson could have staged the entire encounter without him knowing it.

Sasquatch debuts on Hulu on April 20th.

