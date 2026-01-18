Hulu’s Returning Psychological Thriller Series Is an Instant Streaming Hit

Hulu has brought back one of its biggest psychological thriller series, and it has become a streaming success. Hulu has become known for many of the better streaming shows released over the last few years, and one of them returned with its third season in 2026. At the moment, Hulu has several ongoing shows that it is either producing or co-producing for the streamer, including dramas like Reasonable Doubt and Shogun and comedies like Only Murders in the Building and The Bear. These shows have become award contenders, as well as massive hits. However, the latest show that returned for its third season is more of a cult favorite, based on a best-selling novel by Carola Lovering.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tell Me Lies returned to Hulu for its third season on January 13 with three episodes, and it will drop weekly episodes until February 17. According to FlixPatrol, the show was an immediate hit upon its return. It has hit the top spot in several countries around the world, and reached the top spot on the Hulu most-watched rankingas for the United States on January 15. It remains in the top five over the weekend after its release.

Tell Me Lies tells the story of the relationship between Lucy Albright and Steven DeMarco over an eight-year time frame after they met in college when she was an incoming freshman and he was a junior. The series then moved through time and flashed back and forth on the things that tore their lives apart over those eight years. The new season opened with Lucy and Stephen in the past and the future scenes after the wedding, while secrets from the past continue to be unveiled.

Tell Me Lies Continues to Be a Big Hit on Hulu

Image Courtesy of Hulu

Tell Me Lies’ numbers prove that it remains a solid psychological thriller hit for Hulu. Even while it has dropped to fourth over the weekend since its release, it is the number one original series for Hulu, with network shows Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1, and 9-1-1: Nashville the only shows ranking ahead of it. It ranks one spot above High Potential, despite that series getting a lot of promotion on Disney’s linear networks.

Tell Me Lies has also received critical praise, specifically from the ReFrame coalition that praised its “gender-balanced hiring” and the tendency to hire female-identifying people, especially women of color. It is this fact that likely makes the show so attractive to women watching and wanting to see their stories told from a non-male gaze. The first season has a 75% Rotten Tomatoes score, with a 70% from the audience. However, the second season has an impressive 90% audience score, while the new season doesn’t have enough reviews yet to determine its placement.

New episodes of Tell Me Lies drop on Hulu every Tuesday, with the Season 3 finale arriving on February 17.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!