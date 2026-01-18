Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (January 19th)

Another week is coming to an end and that means new additions to streaming. For the week ahead, Netflix is adding quite a few new offerings with a little something for everyone. Not only are there new series and some new movies for audiences to enjoy, but a there are some more established series dropping multiple seasons as well as the reboot of an iconic talent competition series and the final season of a beloved reality favorite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For fans looking for a little competition, Netflix’s reboot of Star Search arrives on the platform on January 20th. The new Star Search is hosted by Anthony Anderson and will feature judgers Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jelly Roll, and Chrissy Teigen. As is the case with most competition series, fans are encouraged to vote — though you’ll have to watch live and make sure you’re using a supported device such as a smart tv, streaming device (like Roku), or mobile app.

If you’re looking for something a bit more binge-worthy, Netflix has you covered on that front as well with the arrival of all seven seasons of Rizzoli & Isles. The crime drama stars Law & Order alum Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander and originally ran on TNT between 2010 and 2016 and follows Boston Homicide detective Rizzoli (Harmon) and Chief Medical Examiner Isles (Alexander) as they team up to combine their experience — and different personalities — to solve cases.

Want to know what else is coming to Netflix this week? Check out the full list below and be sure to let us know what you’re looking forward to most in our comments or on the forum!

Monday, January 19

Sandokan: Season 1

Tuesday, January 20

Just a Dash: Seasons 1-3

Star Search

Rizzoli & Isles: Seasons 1-7

WWE: Unreal: Season 2

Wednesday, January 21

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

Queer Eye: Season 10

Thursday, January 22

Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

Finding Her Edge

Free Bert

Friday, January 23

Skyscraper Live

The Big Fake

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!