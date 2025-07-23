An Underrated DC Series Is Hiding on Streaming (And It’s Free)

With Creature Commandos and Superman, launching a whole new era of the DC Universe on TV and movie screens (respectively), it can be hard to remember that DC has tried its hand at many different forms of content over the years – particularly on television. For every big “win” like the Arrowverse or the various classic animated series, there has been an overlooked adaptation of DC lore – or, in certain cases, shows that fans may not have realized were part of the DC library. Case in point: one of DC’s best live-action TV shows is currently available to stream, for free, but most fans probably don’t even know to look for it.

In 2010, Fox TV premiered a series that was based on a DC property, though many viewers didn’t even know it. Even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe was well underway, DC was in a period of transition; Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy was approaching its end, and Zack Snyder’s DCEU had yet to take shape. It was a time for DC to try out some varied forms of content, and the franchise leaned into the action-espionage genre with the TV series Human Target. Now you can stream it for free, and see everything you missed out on!

What Is Human Target?

Fox TV

Human Target (2010) starred actor Mark Valley (Fringe, Boston Legal) as “Christopher Chance,” an ex-assassin who starts a new era of his life and career as a mercenary who has a very unique sales pitch: providing security and aid to those who are in need. As a master of disguise and infiltration, Chance would often impersonate his clients or role-play as someone close to them in order to make himself the primary focus of whatever threat the client was up against. There was also larger lore that took shape during the show, mostly regarding Chance’s mysterious past, and his training as one of the world’s most elite assassins under the tutelage of a figure known as “The Old Man.” Inevitably, old chickens came home to roost as Chance had to go up against his former teacher and his organization.

The series also starred the likes of Chi McBride (Hawaii Five-O, Boston Public) as a former police detective who becomes Chance’s partner; Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen) as another former assassin trained by the “The Old Man” who also defected alongside Chance and now aids him in his missions – with the likes of Indira Varma (Rome, Obi-Wan), Autumn Reeser (The O.C.), Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep), Lennie James (Fear the Walking Dead), and Armand Assante (Judge Dredd, American Gangster) all appearing in roles that either set them up for later genre/franchise work, or helped reaffirm them as go-to character actors.

Human Target Season 1 received middling reviews from critics (average of about 6 out of 10), with the critical consensus being that the series was over-the-top with its extreme action bits and the comic-bookish antics of its protagonist and his moves (surviving impossible circumstances, throwing impossible (contrived) twists at the audience), but that’s somewhat ironic, given the pulpy, comic bookish tone of the current DCU franchise James Gunn and co. are creating. In many respects, Human Target was both ahead of its time and went against the “grounded and gritty” grain of the genre at that time. There’s evidence that it would’ve grown with time, as Season 2 of the series (2010-2011) scored higher with critics and audiences than the first one. Still, for a series that premiered to an average of 10 million viewers per episode, there was an undeniable decline in viewership, with Season 2 averaging half the original figures, up until its final arc, which again went against the usual trends by getting a serious uptick, with the series ending its run with 8-9 million viewers for each of the final episodes.

If it were part of the DCU today, Human Target would not only be more accepted by audiences (who embraced the pulp-heavy comic book camp of the Arrowverse), it would also be an easy an fun connective thread for the DCU; much like modern Human Target comic run see Chance dipping into many different corners and crossing over with a wide range of DC characters. But alas, timing and circumstances matter, and Human Target just didn’t hit the mark.

You can currently stream Human Target (2010) on Tubi for free.

It Wasn’t The First Human Target TV Series

Rick Springfield in “Human Target” (1992) / Warner Bros. Television

Human Target (2010) was actually the second attempt to bring this DC property to TV: the first was the 1992 Human Target TV series, which only lasted one season and seven episodes before being canceled.

Musician Rick Springfield played the titular role of Human Target/Christopher Chance, while actors Kirk Baltz (Reservoir Dogs), Signy Coleman (The Young and the Restless), and Sami Chester played the squad aiding Chance. That version of the show was panned by fans and critics, but if you want to watch it, it’s streaming on Sling TV.