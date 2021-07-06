One of Netflix's Best Original Series Has Finally Returned for Season 2

✖

There is undoubtedly a lot of content headed to Netflix over the course of July, from buzzworthy new titles to highly-anticipated seasons of existing shows. Luckily for comedy fans, that includes the second season of one of the streamer's most beloved original series — and it looks like it will be a guaranteed hit. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the long-awaited second season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. The series provides a collection of short, surreal, and undeniably hilarious sketches, courtesy of Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin.

Season 1 of I Think You Should Leave first hit the streaming platform in 2019, and quickly grew to be a cult classic. Many of the series' bizarre original characters have taken on a life of their own, including Bart Harley Jarvis, Car Focus Group Guy, Chunky, and the "We're all trying to find the guy who did this" Hot Dog Guy. Guest stars on the series include Steven Yeun, Sam Richardson, Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Tim Heidecker, and Bob Odenkirk.

Robinson is also known for a stint on Saturday Night Live and for co-creating Detroiters, the fan-favorite Comedy Central series that stars himself and Richardson. Richardson — who also makes memorable appearances in both seasons of I Think You Should Leave — recently told ComicBook.com he would definitely be willing to return for another season.

"A hundred percent, we'd want to go back," Richardson shared with ComicBook.com. "I love Detroiters so much, and there was so much more that we want to do with it. So we've gotten ... I think it got clipped off the tree before it was fully, fully bare. I love and I am very proud of those first two seasons, but I'm also curious to what we would have done had we done more, and we still want to do more."

"We text each other, the creators, me, Tim, Joe [Kelly], and Zach [Kanin], we text each other plot points, pitches still," Richardson continued. "Even if it's just for us to laugh about, we'll like text out ... [I don't want to] give those away, because who knows if we do come back, I don't want to burn a hilarious thing. We'll send it back and then we'll just start to stockpile and it kind of just snowballs and we come up with these episodes. So if we got the chance to do it again, we a hundred percent would love it."

