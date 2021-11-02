I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy 2021 Unauthorized Challenge Video Released by Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel has released the latest installment of his yearly “I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” YouTube challenge. Every year at Halloween, the late-night host asks parents to lie to their children by telling their kids that they ate all of the Halloween candy they had gathered while trick-or-treating on Halloween. The parents then film the kids’ reactions and send them into the show. This year, as with last year, Kimmel didn’t promote the idea since kids have been through enough with the COVID-19 pandemic still going. And yet, parents decided to go through with the bit anyway. Figuring there’s no point in letting the videos of tormented children go to waste, he aired a few examples of the unasked-for videos on his show last night.

“We didn’t ask parents to do this, but they just went ahead and did it anyway,” shrugged Kimmel on Monday night. “In fact, I think we got 200 videos.”

As you might expect, the children in the video aren’t happy. One asks about their parent’s diet and whether this Jimmy Kimmel character is a “bad guy.” Another warns that they’ll get diarrhea. One just straight up calls their mom a d***.

This year’s supercut is shorter and a bit less explosive and heartwrenching than last year’s video. Kimmel also didn’t ask for the prank then but still got lots of videos. It includes moments like one child shouting, “You ate all my Halloween candy! That is so mean!” Another banished their parents, saying, “We’re going to have to get you your own house with your own candy.” Another said they wanted to “violently kick” Jimmy Kimmel “in the face” for giving the parents this idea. Another girl reminded her mother of the good Christian teachings she ignored for the prank. “Jesus does not lie, remember you taught us that?” she says. Another cried, “It was mine! It was special!” However, Kimmel’s been doing this bit for a decade, and some kids have caught on. “You did not eat all my Halloween candy, and I already know that because you do it every year!” one child retorted.

