iCarly Revival Is Now Streaming on Paramount+, Fans React
Finally, more than eight years after iCarly went off the air, the beloved series has returned with a new reboot on the Paramount+ streaming service. The first three episodes of the new iCarly series were released on Paramount+ early Thursday morning, reuniting fans with the beloved characters they watched for years.
Of course, folks wasted absolutely no time diving into the new episodes. Everyone was anxious to see what the new series would bring to the table, how Miranda Cosgrove's titular character was handling adulthood, and how the show would explain the absence of Sam. All of those questions have now been answered and fans certainly have their thoughts.
It didn't take long for the iCarly revival to start trending on Twitter, with people all over the country reacting to the new series. Judging by the early response, this new series seems to be a pretty big hit, and people are happy with how the reboot is being handled.
You can check out some of the early fan reactions below!
Nostalgia Cries
prevnext
*cries in childhood* 😭😭😭😭#iCarly #Creddie pic.twitter.com/7FIr9GR4Bz— CJE (@cjrebirth) June 17, 2021
Nothing Bad to Say
prevnext
#ICarly was everything I wanted and more! The chemistry with the entire cast, a good reason as to why Sam isn't on, the jokes that I actually cackled at several times, Carly calling someone a bitch, Miranda giving a performance of a lifetime, THE BUDGET. I have nothing bad to say pic.twitter.com/M58MlD3LaN— Jolt⚡ (@JAIchemist) June 17, 2021
That's How You Reboot
prevnext
Now that’s how u do a reboot. Purr paramount+ #iCarly pic.twitter.com/cUIZsRWTFi— purr (@sindywithanss) June 17, 2021
Interesting
prevnext
NOT THE ICARLY REBOOT REMAKING THE INTERESTING MEGAN MEME FROM DRAKE AND JOSH IM IN TEARS????? #ICARLY pic.twitter.com/S4e8L6u7Lq— shana (@archielizabeths) June 9, 2021
Like I Never Left
prevnext
okay HELLO… I’m hooked back in. It’s like I never left ❤️❤️ #iCarly— Adam 🏳️🌈 (@abnormallyadam) June 17, 2021
Can't Wait For More
prevnext
I had so much fun with the new #iCarly episodes, especially the 3rd episode. I think they did a really good job at being a casual satire of the modern age of internet culture. Also, I've seen a lot of mixed opinions on Millicent, but she was cool! Can't wait to see more. pic.twitter.com/NEBODzrzni— ZeeBoo In Space 🚀 (@DreTownUSA) June 17, 2021
Sam's Absence
prevnext
Aw the explanation for Sam, God I miss her. Not what I was expecting but that's pretty on brand for her. She's happy tho! #iCarly pic.twitter.com/On0mWEfjRc— 🍒 (@dansensolsens) June 17, 2021
Hype it Up
prevnext
Now y’all betta hype this reboot bc I want a season 2 n I haven’t even started watching #iCarly pic.twitter.com/3UuZk1Q7nw— purr (@sindywithanss) June 17, 2021
Love Life
prevnext
It's 2021 and I'm sitting down to watch #iCarly ..... I love life 💙 pic.twitter.com/rbqn2qbCSV— Agent (@Gaming_agent99) June 17, 2021
Love Them
prev
I MISS SAM BUT I LOVE THEM #iCarly pic.twitter.com/zx2i4v5SBN— julie // LOKI ERAAA (@julie79478574) June 17, 2021