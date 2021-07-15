iCarly Renewed for Season 2

✖

Fans of iCarly were beyond excited when the series was revived for the new Paramount+ streaming service, and it seems the revival was a big success, as today ViacomCBS has announced the show has been renewed for season 2. Season 1 premiered in June and quickly became one of the streaming service's top acquisition drivers, and was one of the service's most-streamed titles since its premiere. Production on season 2 will start in Los Angeles later this fall, and we couldn't be more excited to see what the iCarly team has in store for next season.

The show takes place 10 years after the original show ended, which had Carly moving from Spencer's home to live with her dad, who was still serving in the Air Force. 10 years later Carly gets the gang back together to start up iCarly again, and Spencer and Freddie are all-in. Also in the mix is Carly's best friend Harper (Laci Mosley) and Freddie's stepdaughter Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett), but there are some returning side characters too, including Carly's arch-nemesis Nevel.

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” Cosgrove said in a press release. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!”

With the success of season 1, you'd expect the entire cast to return once more for season 2. The new iCarly is executive produced by Ali Schouten and Miranda Cosgrove, with Schouten also serving as showrunner. Jerry Trainor and Alissa Vradenburg are the show's producers, and production is overseen by Nickelodeon Studios & Awesomeness Live-Action co-heads Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, as well as Brian Banks, who serves as Nickelodeon's Executive in Charge of Production for the show. iCarly was created by Dan Schneider.

Season 1 includes 13 episodes, with new episodes dropping on Paramount+ every Thursday, though the premiere episode will also get a television showing on Nick@Nite this Saturday. Season 1 is currently streaming in the US and Canada.

iCarly is streaming now on Paramount+, and you can watch it right here.

