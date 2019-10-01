IDW Entertainment Launches Wynonna Earp: Season 3 Blu-Ray Crowdfunding Campaign

While fans are waiting — a longer time than usual, we might add — for the fourth season of Syfy’s Wynonna Earp, the series based on the comic books from creator Beau Smith, IDW Entertainment has launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring the season 3 Blu-ray to fans. The series will come as a 2-disc set that includes the season’s 12 episodes as well as previously-unseen content. The first season of the cult-hit series launched its Blu-ray on IndieGoGo, with the second season getting a Blu-ray release in the UK but not North America. The version being released via the Kickstarter campaign will be usable worldwide.

The campaign has already sold through a number of higher-tier rewards like set visits and having the buyer’s name appear onscreen during season 4, which is in development now. If you are wondering why IDW went to crowdfunding for the series’ home release, bear in mind that the company was reportedly strapped for cash, which led to production being delayed on the fourth season. The fans of Wynonna Earp, though, are passionate and got involved — and vocal — to save the series.

“This campaign is all about getting Earpers to keep fighting,” said Allison Baker, Director of Social Marketing & Franchise Content, IDW Entertainment. “We’re making additions to the campaign based on all sorts of activities for fans to get involved with, regardless of how much money they contribute.”

In the spirit of that, there will be stretch goals which, rather than being tied to specific dollar amounts, incorporate social media and other engagement.

Having fans advocate so heavily for the show’s return was an honor Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Katherine Barrell (Officer Nicole Haught), Chantel Riley (Kate) and Greg Lawson (Sheriff Nedley) agreed, and brought themes of power and resistance into the upcoming season’s storyline,showrunner Emily Andras said during the show’s Comic-Con panel.

“Not to get too political, I feel like there’s a lot of people feeling like they’re a part of a resistance right now, and I think that’s a big part of what our show stands for,” she explained, turning to her stars and gushing, “I just want a poster for Season 4 with all your beautiful faces that just says ‘Fight.’”

It’s been quite a journey for the cast and crew of Wynonna Earp, which was evident when Scrofano broke down in tears when asked about her favorite moment playing the titular character.

“The fact that IDW and Syfy and Seven24 Films were such champions of putting their money where their mouth is and saying this is a feminist show, we’re gonna put this in,” she said, admitting the show of support on all fronts “restored [her] faith” in both fans and the entertainment industry.

Wynonna Earp returns to Syfy for Season 4 in summer 2020.