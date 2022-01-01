The hidden camera prank show about four comedians and lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other is down to three Jokers: Joe Gatto says he will “no longer be involved” with Impractical Jokers due to “personal issues.” As part of comedy troupe The Tenderloins with James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, Gatto headlined and executive produced the flagship TruTV series renewed for a tenth season in February. In an Instagram post published late on Friday, Gatto announced his departure from Impractical Jokers after nine seasons, dozens of specials, and more than 200 episodes.

“I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” Gatto wrote on Instagram, officially announcing a separation from his wife of eight years, Bessy Gatto. Adding he will “step away” to “focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids,” Gatto confirmed his exit from the series that spawned four spinoffs and a feature-length film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On social media, the remaining members of The Tenderloins said in a statement they will be “back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers” in January.

“Hi everyone, so here we are… After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,” reads the statement from Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano. “While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”

Read Gatto’s full statement below.

Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers. Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids. Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them. To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves. As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you. Much love,

Joe

In a separate post published to Instagram, Bessy Gatto said the couple “have decided to separate” with “love and respect.”

“Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together,” Bessy wrote. “And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYLB0YGMRRd/

The Gattos share two children, 6-year-old daughter Milana and 4-year-old son Remington. The Gattos are avid supporters of pet adoption and have involved their dogs in numerous episodes; Bessy appeared as herself in two episodes of the series that premiered on TruTV in 2011.