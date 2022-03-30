Impractical Jokers: NSYNC’s Joey Fatone Wants to Replace Joe Gatto as Fourth Joker

With Joe Gatto having left Impractical Jokers earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the new status quo will look like for the comedy team and their long-running series. One of the most popular guesses is that Joey Fatone, the actor and comedian best known for his time in the popular boy band NSYNC, will take the empty slot on the team. Fatone has appeared on eight episodes of Impractical Jokers between 2014 and 2021, and hosts Impractical Jokers: Afterparty. He has also appeared in a number of Impractical Jokers specials, including The Joker Games and Nitro Circus Spectacular.

During a Q&A panel at Fandemic Tour Atlanta this weekend, Fatone was quizzed about the issue. And, yes, he’s interested…but he is a little daunted by the possibility of replacing Gatto, a comic he respects.

“Heck, yeah!” Fatone said when asked not if he wanted to do the job, but whether he was going to get the job. He added, “No, no, no, I have no idea. I’d love to, but it’s Joe. Joe is the man on that one, let’s be real. All of them are, but he had no fear whatsoever. That dude did not care, and he’s good at it. He’s really good at it. I’ll probably come out and do stuff [on Season 10]. We’re actually gonna be shooting some more Afterparty stuff, the show that I host, we’re shooting in April at some point. They’ve already shot episodes as well and they’re bringing some celebrities in to fill in those gaps.”

“After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,” the three Jokers said in a joint statement in January. “While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”

The Impractical Jokers supersize special episode premieres April 2 on truTV, TBS, and TNT.