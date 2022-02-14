Impractical Jokers Returns Without Joe Gatto for Super-Sized Special Episode

Impractical Jokers returns with a brand-new special super-sized episode, the first since Joe Gatto announced his exit from the truTV series. The special, to be simulcast on truTV, TBS and TNT, will air Saturday, April 2, after the NCAA Men’s Final Four. Guest star comedian Eric André (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) joins Jokers Brian “Q” Quinn, Sal “Prince Herb” Vulcano, and James “Murr” Murray for the special marking the first time Impractical Jokers has aired on truTV at the same time as sister Turner Networks channels TBS and TNT.

truTV has also announced Impractical Jokers returns this summer with new weekly episodes featuring “different amazing special celebrity guests” joining the Jokers as they compete to embarrass each other. Celebrity guest stars are TBA, but past seasons have featured appearances by Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent), Danica McKeller (The Wonder Years), Gary Busey (truTV Presents: World’s Dumbest…), Bryan Johnson (Comic Book Men), Harry Connick Jr. (Harry), Guy Fieri (Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives), Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), and recurring Guest Joker Joey Fatone of NSYNC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/truTVjokers/status/1493280095590490120?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Gatto, a founding member of The Tenderloins comedy troupe who starred in nine episodes of the truTV hit that spawned a franchise, suddenly announced his departure from the show on New Year’s Eve. In a post published to Instagram, the comedian said he would “no longer be involved” with Impractical Jokers, either in front of or behind the camera.

Announcing separation from his wife, Bessy Gatto, the Impractical Jokers star said he would “step away” to “focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Quinn, Vulcano, and Murray reunited to begin filming on a “new chapter” of Impractical Jokers in January.

“After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,” the three Jokers said in a joint statement last month. “While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”

The Impractical Jokers supersize special episode premieres April 2 on truTV, TBS, and TNT.