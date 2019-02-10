‘Into The Badlands’ to End With Season 3

Fans of AMC‘s Into The Badlands ought to get their exit plans arranged — the show will end after the third season airs its remaining episodes. Currently on its midseason break, Into The Badlands will return on Sunday, March 24th and air eight remaining episodes before its set to be sent to the chopping block.

The move was announced earlier this evening as AMC took part in a presentation for the Television Critics Association winter tour. With season three being the last for the show, Into The Badlands will have aired 32 episodes prior to its cancellation.

Along with the Alfred Gough-run show, AMC has also decided to cancel the Pierce Brosnan-starring western The Son after its second season. Both shows were produced by the in-house AMC Studios and were reportedly some of the channel’s highest-costing shows.

Once the two cancelled shows wrap, the original scripted content remaining on AMC will include the likes of The Walking Dead, The Terror, and Preacher.

The logline for the second half of season three can be found below.

“As we enter the final chapter of Into the Badlands, an imprisoned Bajie warns Sunny that Pilgrim can’t be trusted. But with his son’s life on the line, Sunny struggles with his decision to help Pilgrim unlock the Meridian Chamber. Meanwhile, M.K., still reeling from the revelation that Sunny killed his mother, is hell-bent on revenge. Kidnapped by The Master, the Widow is forced to confront her past. Moon meanwhile races to save Lydia from impending death after she risked her life for his on the battlefield. As the last episodes unfold, long buried secrets will be revealed, new alliances will be forged, and the saga will climax in an epic battle to end all battles.”

