5 Great Superhero TV Shows to Watch After Invincible

With the conclusion of Season 3, Invincible underlines why the show has cemented its place in superhero history. Creator Robert Kirkman’s adaptation has consistently distinguished itself by refusing to sanitize the consequences of superhuman conflict. Unlike traditional superhero narratives that gloss over collateral damage, Invincible confronts the brutal reality of beings with godlike powers operating in a fundamentally fragile world. Furthermore, Mark Grayson’s (voiced by Steven Yeun) journey from naive young hero to increasingly compromised protagonist mirrors the series’ evolution as a complex exploration of power, legacy, and the psychological toll of heroism. With Invincible‘s fourth season on the horizon and Kirkman hyping an upcoming videogame spinoff, the franchise keeps growing to satiate fans thirsty for gritty and bloody superhero media.

Invincible is one of the TV shows responsible for transforming the contemporary superhero landscape from simplistic good-versus-evil narratives into nuanced tales of trauma and moral ambiguity. Where once caped heroes represented unambiguous paragons of virtue, modern series now dissect the realistic implications of superhuman existence. For fans who appreciate Invincible‘s unflinching examination of heroism’s dark underbelly, these five shows offer the mix of superhero deconstruction and ultraviolence you are looking for.

The Boys

When Garth Ennis’s caustic comic series The Boys was adapted as a TV show on Amazon in 2019, it created a seismic shift in superhero storytelling that parallels Invincible‘s genre-redefining approach. Created by Eric Kripke, the series imagines a world where superheroes are weaponized corporate assets managed by the predatory Vought International. At the center of this twisted universe stands Homelander (Antony Starr), a Superman analog whose sociopathic tendencies make Omni-Man (voiced by J. K. Simmons) look almost sympathetic by comparison.

The Boys‘ genius lies in its meticulous deconstruction of superhero celebrity culture. The Seven, Vought’s premier superhero team, function less as protectors and more as carefully managed brands. Each “Supe” is a crafted persona, complete with merchandise, social media teams, and scheduled public appearances. On the other side of the board, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his ragtag team of vigilantes serve as the narrative counterpoint, exposing the brutal reality behind the glossy superhero facade. Each season of The Boys peels back another layer of institutional rot, showing how power corrupts not just individuals, but entire systems designed to control and weaponize extraordinary beings.

Peacemaker

Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker, was introduced in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad as a walking joke whose commitment to peace through maximum carnage was primarily played for laughs. However, in the hands of star John Cena, the character gained unexpected dramatic layers that Gunn decided to explore in a spinoff show. Just like that, Peacemaker became a profound exploration of toxic masculinity, generational trauma, and the psychological cost of misguided heroism that rivals Invincible‘s most nuanced character studies.

Peacemaker follows Smith, a jingoistic superhero whose absolute commitment to peace paradoxically manifests through unprecedented violence. Raised by an abusive, white supremacist father, Peacemaker struggles to balance this burning desire to do the right thing and the twisted worldview that was ingrained into him from an early age. The result is a hilarious, blood-soaked adventure that still dares to raise tough questions about the possibilities of true redemption and the emotional scars left by a traumatic childhood. Like Invincible, Peacemaker understands that true heroism isn’t about powers or good intentions but the continuous, painful process of confronting one’s worst impulses.

One Punch Man

At first glance, One Punch Man might appear as a simple superhero parody. In reality, it’s a profound meditation on heroism, power, and existential ennui. Created by the artist ONE, the series follows Saitama, an average man who trained so intensely that he gained the ability to defeat any opponent with a single punch. While traditional superhero narratives build tension through escalating challenges, One Punch Man lets audiences know Saitama is invincible right from the start, so the series can instead focus on the struggles of a superpowered being to find meaning in life when his power has stripped away any sense of excitement.

In a sense, One Punch Man is the opposite of Invincible: Mark Grayson struggles with overwhelming challenges while Saitama struggles with the lack of them. Still, both series explore the gap between public perception and heroic reality. In addition, One Punch Man balances its absurdist premise with genuine emotional stakes, spectacular animation during fight sequences, and a surprisingly nuanced examination of what motivates people to risk their lives for others, especially when recognition is inconsistent and danger is constant.

Hit-Monkey

Marvel’s most underrated adult animation offering, Hit-Monkey mixes supernatural vengeance, yakuza crime drama, and razor-sharp comedy in a bloody spectacle worth watching. Centered on a Japanese macaque who witnesses the murder of his entire tribe, the series follows the primate protagonist as he teams up with the ghost of an assassinated hitman (voiced by Jason Sudeikis) to exact revenge on Tokyo’s criminal underworld. This unlikely partnership creates a dynamic that balances crude humor with moments of surprising emotional depth as both characters work through their respective traumas.

What makes Hit-Monkey stand out is its willingness to push boundaries while maintaining emotional authenticity — not unlike Invincible. The show’s violence is as stylized as it is brutal, with action sequences choreographed to highlight the graceful artistry and horrific consequences of close-quarters combat. The series doesn’t shy away from depicting the psychological toll of violence, exploring how vengeance transforms its protagonist into something potentially more monstrous than those he hunts. With stunning animation capturing Tokyo’s neon-lit beauty and seedy underbelly, Hit-Monkey delivers a story about mentorship, revenge, and the possibility of redemption that transcends its outlandish premise.

Watchmen

Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen profoundly reimagines Alan Moore’s seminal graphic novel, using the author’s deconstruction of superhero mythology to explore America’s unresolved racial trauma. Set decades after the original comic’s conclusion, the HBO series centers on Detective Angela Abar (Regina King), who operates as the masked vigilante Sister Night in an alternate 2019 Tulsa still grappling with the legacy of the 1921 race massacre. The series uses its superhero framework to examine how power, privilege, and historical injustice shape contemporary conflicts and personal identities.

Like Invincible, Watchmen masterfully balances intimate character studies with world-building that feels both fantastical and disturbingly plausible. From police officers wearing masks to protect their identities to the godlike Dr. Manhattan hiding in plain sight, Watchmen examines the consequences of extraordinary beings existing within ordinary society. Through Angela’s journey to uncover her complicated legacy, the show delivers emotional gut-punches as she discovers that heroism isn’t defined by costumes or powers but by moral choices made in moments of devastating clarity.

What other superhero TV show would you recommend to fans of Invincible? Let us know in the comments!