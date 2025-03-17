Invincible Season 3 Finale Post-Credits Scene Features Major Guest Star

Invincible Season 3 came to an end with Episode 8’s premiere last week, and it turns out a very special guest star was brought in for the post-credits scene in the finale. Invincible Season 3 really pushed Mark Grayson to the edge in all sorts of new ways with some of the toughest foes he’s faced off against thus far. But all of these new foes had something in common, they all had ties to events that had gone down earlier in the series. Now as the animated series prepares for Season 4, it seems another forgotten foe is about to return as well.

Invincible Season 3 really surprised fans with the post-credits scene from its finale. Not only is it teasing a story that never happened in the original comics, but it also brought back Damien Darkblood years after he disappeared in the very first season. He’s a character that never quite returned to relevancy in the original story, but now he’s back with another demon voiced by a very prominent guest star, Evil Dead franchise star Bruce Campbell. Fans had wondered if this new character was indeed Campbell, and the star himself confirmed that to be the case on social media.

Bruce Campbell Joins Invincible Ahead of Season 4

Invincible Season 3 ends with one of its most mysterious post-credits scenes in the series yet. It’s revealed that Damien Darkblood is now in Hell, and has been readying a plan of counterattack after Cecil had forced him back to Hell back in the first season. Darkblood’s original debut in the comics wasn’t meant to be taken seriously as he was investigating what happened to the Guardians of the Globe, only for it to be revealed that it was Nolan’s doing. This stood out even more in the animated series, as Nolan was revealed to be their killer in the premiere episode.

Darkblood essentially disappears from Invincible after his early appearances, and what makes it even more curious is the fact he summons a new demon he refers to as the “Great Demon.” Even more curious is the fact that Campbell is the voice of the mysterious new character. As the two of them talk about a vessel with a dark enough heart that has made their appearance on Earth, it’s clear that Campbell will be playing a much bigger role in the coming season. It’s especially a surprise for fans of the original Invincible comics too.

What Does This Mean for Invincible Season 4?

Invincible is now in uncharted waters with this tease as it never happened in the original comics run. Invincible Season 4 will likely test Mark with even more villains than ever before, and plunging into Hell to face a new demonic entity voiced by Bruce Campbell is going to make for quite the episode. It’s not likely that this will lead to a season long arc since it would throw off the original flow of the story, but there’s still plenty of opportunity to explore the idea in full.

As Invincible Season 3 proved with major events like the Invincible War and Conquest’s debut, there’s a lot that can be done within a single episode’s runtime. Mark is always facing off against a major villain from one week to the next, and this would slot perfectly into what’s coming next. With this being a brand new story, however, there is also an opportunity to have this seemingly small story shake up the future in some prominent ways to keep the surprises going.