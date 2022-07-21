Invincible Star Steven Yeun on Possible Crossover With The Boys

TV fans who don't know where the comics came from, might be wondering if fans will ever get a chance to see Invincible cross over with The Boys. After all, they both air on Prime Video from Amazon, and they're both very, very R-rated. But during a press tour for his new film Nope, Invincible star Steven Yeun gave a one-word answer when we asked about the possibility -- "nope." And yeah, it was part of a gag he was doing with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, but it's also one that he seemed slightly more introspective (or maybe just confused) about than the other questions.

Yeun, one of the original stars of The Walking Dead, also nixed the possibility of a return to that universe, in spite of a number of spinoff projects in the works. And he even got to talk about Nope a little bit!

Nope, which has an 85% "fresh" score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, reunites Peel with Daniel Kaluuya, who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

In addition to the full details of the mysterious experience being kept hidden, Nope also replicates how writer/director Jordan Peele's previous films come with cultural commentary alongside the abject horrors.

"The part of African-American history that this addresses more than anything is the spectacle-ization of Black people, as well as the erasure of us, from the industry, from many things," Peele pointed out. "I think in a lot of ways, this film is a response to the Muybridge clip, which was the first series of photographs put in sequential order to create a moving image; and it was a Black man on a horse. We know who Eadweard Muybridge is, the man who created the clip, but we don't know who this guy on the horse is. He's the first movie star, the first animal trainer, the first stunt rider ever on film, and no one knows who he is! That erasure is part of what the lead characters in this movie are trying to correct. They're trying to claim their rightful place as part of the spectacle. And what the film also deals with is the toxic nature of attention and the insidiousness of our human addiction to spectacle."

Nope is in theaters now. The second season of Invincible is coming to Prime Video...soon?