Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Reveals Important Advice She Got From Robert Downey Jr

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all thanks to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Before long at all, she'll get her own series on Disney+ in Ironheart, a show that will examine Williams' ascension to superhero status. Effectively taking over for Iron Man, Thorne has now revealed she got advice from Tony Stark himself before filming her series. According to the Marvel newcomer, Downey FaceTimed her when Wakanda Forever was nearly completed with principal photography.

"I wasn't able to speak with RDJ before we got into filming or anything, but right toward the conclusion of the film, I actually had the chance to speak with him through FaceTime," Thorne said in a recent stop with ScreenRant. "A cast mate over on Ironheart had actually done a show with him and connected us, and he had some beautiful words to say about how much he believes that Riri Williams is and should always be her own person, her own thing. That this legacy is headed in the right direction and all the beautiful encouraging things that you hope to hear from the Iron Man himself."

Will Ironheart from an Iron Man cameo?

It has yet to be seen if Downey will return as the AI version of Tony Stark, comparable to the comics storyline involving the two characters. Thorne did say, however, that the show is diverting a bit for the story of the source material.

"They definitely are similar, but definitely two independent expressions of this beautiful mind," the actor told us earlier this month. "I think the answer to that is best left to the series next year, so that's where you'll have to come for the truthful answer to that question."

"I do think in Riri's creation of this suit, or pursuing a build like that, I think that there's an inherent acknowledgment of what Tony Stark did by creating this suit of armor," Thorne added. "I think for someone as ambitious as Riri Williams, it's without a doubt something that draws you in and begs your attention. As you can tell from the movie, that ambition will lead where it will lead and this time it's led to her being in line with him by creating her very own suit of armor."

When will Ironheart be released?

Thorne's Riri Williams can first be seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, now in theaters. Ironheart is expected to debut on Disney+ sometime next year after Secret Invasion, Echo, and potentially Loki Season 2 barring any new delays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

